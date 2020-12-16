Retail sales plunged in November, as shoppers stayed home amid rising Covid cases

The U.S. recorded 176,668 Covid-19 cases Tuesday, dipping below 200,000 for the first time in a week with December's lowest case count.

The country reported 2,956 deaths, according to NBC News' tally. The CDC has predicted up to 60,000 Americans could die of the disease from now until the beginning of January.

These states reported single-day death records Tuesday:

Tom Cruise reportedly recorded berating 'Mission Impossible' crew over Covid protocols LONDON — A recording has emerged apparently showing Tom Cruise delivering an expletive-laden rant to the crew of "Mission: Impossible 7". British newspaper The Sun published leaked audio Wednesday that it said captured Cruise, 58, shouting on set. While the cause of the outburst is unclear, The Sun reports Cruise was addressing two crew members who he believed had breached Covid-19 protocols while filming near London. NBC News has not confirmed the authenticity of the audio nor its context, but has reached out to Cruise's representatives, his lawyers and Paramount Pictures. Click here for the full story.







Which winter sports are safest to play during the pandemic? The best physical activities for limiting the risk of coronavirus infections are the ones you do alone or with members of your household, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Staying active during the pandemic is important for mental and physical health, says Dr. Michael Terry, who specializes in sports medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Winter activities that limit the risk of infection include individual sports such as skiing, snowshoeing and figure skating, he says. With solo activities, such as running or skiing, Terry says to "be courteous" by wearing a mask and distancing yourself when you pass others. There are also ways to mitigate risks if you choose an activity that involves other people, he says. Wear a mask, try to socially distance and wash your hands. Also, avoid sharing equipment, the CDC says. For one-on-one sports like squash or basketball, limit who you play with, preferably to someone in your household. Contact sports like hockey or wrestling with people who live outside of your household raise the possibility of spreading the virus.







Germany enters latest lockdown as virus deaths spike Germany hit a new record number of coronavirus deaths as it entered its latest lockdown Wednesday, closing all-non essential shops and sending most children home from school. More than 27,700 news cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours as well as 952 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a public body that safeguards public health in Germany. That is a record number of fatalities. Meanwhile, however, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country was ready to start rolling out the vaccine and could begin vaccinations within days of European approval, which is currently scheduled for December 21. "Even with the vaccine we still have to continue to take care of each other in the next weeks and months," he told Germany's ARD television. "Just because we will start with vaccinations, does not mean that diseases and infections will be over." The Associated Press contributed to this report.







U.K. looks set to allow relaxation of restrictions over Christmas The United Kingdom looked set Wednesday to allow the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions for five days over the Christmas period despite growing concern from experts and some politicians. The relaxation would allow up to three households to mix between December 23 and 27. Conservative lawmaker Steve Barclay, whose party is in power, told British broadcaster ITV News Tuesday that the government was sticking with the relaxations, because it recognized that it was important to enable families to come together over Christmas for people's wellbeing and mental health, among other reasons. London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, however, is among those calling on the government to reconsider its approach to Christmas in order to avoid a potential national lockdown. "If we're not careful we could be sleepwalking into a national lockdown in January," he said in a TV interview.






