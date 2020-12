SEE NEW POSTS

Pompeo in quarantine after close contact with Covid-positive person Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in quarantine after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday. "For reasons of privacy we can't identify that individual," the spokesperson said. "The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine." Pompeo has come under scrutiny for hosting indoor holiday parties at the State Department, flouting CDC guidelines about limiting gatherings due to the pandemic. He had previously been expected to host similar such receptions on Tuesday and Wednesday, though it's unclear if those were canceled. The spokesperson said Pompeo is being closely monitored by the department's medical team.







Covid-19 vaccines are being hoarded by rich countries — poor ones are missing out LONDON — Lost among the jubilation of America's vaccine rollout this week is an uncomfortable reality: The world's poorest countries will have to wait months and possibly years to see any doses at all. The U.S., Canada, Britain and the European Union have pre-ordered enough Covid-19 shots to inoculate their populations several times over, subject to regulatory approvals. In this critical game of medicine logistics — where supply is small but demand immediate and universal — campaigners and some officials accuse these wealthy nations of snapping up orders and hoarding more than they need. The People's Vaccine Alliance, a collaboration between several aid groups including Oxfam and Amnesty International, has said that unless drastic measures are taken nearly 70 poor countries will be unable to vaccinate 90 percent of their populations next year. Click here to read the full story.







Restaurants worry bipartisan coronavirus deal is cutting them out The White House and congressional leaders are nearing the finish line on a bipartisan Covid-19 relief deal. But they're running up against objections from a coalition of restaurants who argue the emerging plan will leave them without enough aid to get through the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic. The Independent Restaurant Coalition, a group of chefs and owners formed to advocate for aid during the pandemic, has been decrying the emerging proposal throughout the last month as insufficient. Instead they're urging Congress to pass the RESTAURANTS Act, a bipartisan bill that would provide $120 billion in grants to smaller bars and restaurants to make up revenue lost due to coronavirus. On paper, their task should be easy. Lawmakers of both parties are eager to back aid for local bars and restaurants. The bill has 50 sponsors in the Senate and over 200 in the House. Over 160 members sent a letter to House and Senate leaders earlier this month, including other members of leadership like Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asking for it to be included in relief talks. "If Mitch McConnell brought this to the floor this would pass easily," Tom Colicchio, the Top Chef judge, restaurateur, and IRC co-founder, told NBC News. "Easily." Click here to read the full story.







Retail sales plunged in November, as shoppers stayed home amid rising Covid cases Retail sales fell for a second straight month in November, likely weighed down by raging new Covid-19 infections and decreasing household income, adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession. Retail sales dropped 1.1 percent last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for October was revised down to show sales falling 0.1 percent instead of climbing 0.3 percent as previously reported. October's decrease was the first since April, when stringent measures to control the first wave of coronavirus cases crippled the economy. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales declined 0.5 percent last month. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. Click here to read the full story.







Viral 'Dreams' TikTok star tests positive for Covid Nathan Apodaca — the man who went viral on TikTok after skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" — has tested positive for Covid-19. Apodaca, who lives in Idaho, announced his positive diagnosis on Tuesday in an Instagram post, asking for prayers. The TikToker has been traveling to and from Los Angeles working on multiple projects since his rise to fame, according to the Los Angeles Times. He followed up his announcement with a video of himself gleefully dancing to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."