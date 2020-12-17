Live Coverage

Covid live updates: Latest news on Covid vaccine rollouts across the U.S.

Congressional leaders and the White House near agreement on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal.
Image: A medical worker reads a poem to Daniel Kim, 48, as he leaves St. Jude Medical Center after five months after surviving the coronavirus disease in Fullerton
A medical worker reads a poem to Daniel Kim, 48, as he leaves St. Jude Medical Center after five months hospitalized with Covid-19 in Fullerton, California on Wednesday.Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Congressional leaders and the White House are nearing agreement on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal that will likely include a new round of direct payments.

It comes as the U.S. experienced the deadliest day of the pandemic yet, with nearly 3,300 deaths. The country also set a record for the highest number of recorded cases in one day with 232,086 Covid-19 cases recorded.

Early Thursday, the total number of cases reported in the U.S. topped 17 million, according to NBC News' count. More than 308,000 people have died.

The Associated Press

1m ago / 11:38 AM UTC

Will children be able to get Covid vaccines?

Not until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.

The Pfizer vaccine authorized in the U.S. this month is for people 16 and older. Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months. The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.

Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.

Moderna, which is expected to become the second Covid-19 vaccine greenlit in the U.S., began enrolling study participants ages 12 to 17 this month and will track them for a year. Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021.

It is uncertain if the results on younger children will come in time for vaccinations to begin before the next school year.

Positive outcomes in adult studies are reassuring and suggest it is safe to proceed in testing kids, said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University and director of its vaccine research program.

16m ago / 11:23 AM UTC

Kansas mayor 'embarrassed' by GOP, resigns over mask backlash

Dec. 17, 202004:23

Patrick Smith

23m ago / 11:16 AM UTC

France's Macron tests positive for coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony in Paris on Monday.Martin Bureau / AFP - Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest world leader to contract coronavirus Thursday, as countries across Europe struggle to suppress a spike in infections in the run-up to Christmas.

The Élysée Palace, Macron's official residence, confirmed the news in a statement that said he was tested as soon as his symptoms appeared. All his planned trips have been cancelled, including a trip to Lebanon.

Read more here

22m ago / 11:17 AM UTC

As coronavirus cases surge in Seoul, office workers wait in line for tests

Office workers and city government employees stand in line on Thursday for Covid-19 tests at a temporary testing center outside city hall in Seoul, South Korea. Cases are surging and officials fear that the virus is spreading out of control in the capital.Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
NBC News