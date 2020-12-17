Putin praises Russian Covid vaccine, says he has not received it yet

SEE NEW POSTS

The CDC banned evictions for those affected by Covid. Why are tenants being thrown out on the street? The day before Thanksgiving, Steve Cowley, a beverage salesman, was at home in Pensacola, Florida, when someone started pounding on the front door. It was the county sheriff serving an eviction notice. Cowley, 36, had nowhere to go. Out of work because of Covid-19 and behind on his rent, he was doing his best to survive on $275-a-week unemployment checks. His car had been repossessed, he said, so he could not live in it, a common refuge for evicted tenants. The sheriff's visit surprised Cowley because he'd provided the county court with documentation required under the federal eviction moratorium issued in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ban aimed to let renters affected by Covid stay in their homes, even if they couldn't pay their landlords. But Patricia Kinsey, the only judge hearing eviction cases in Escambia County, where Pensacola sits, ordered Cowley out of his home, documents show. Kinsey sided with a lawyer for Cowley's landlord, a big Canadian company that owns 19,000 rental units in North America, who'd argued that the CDC order was unconstitutional. Agreeing with the landlord's lawyer, Kinsey ruled that the CDC moratorium represented an "unlawful taking" by the U.S. government of landlords' private property — rental income. Click here to read the full story.







Covid job losses devastate domestic workers, who are largely unseen Judith Bautista found out she was out of a job in June when a moving truck pulled into the home of the family she worked for during the past eight years. "They tell me they buy a mansion in another state," Bautista said, "and from one day to another one, they say 'that's it, you don't have a job.'" Bautista, 36, the family's nanny, has been a domestic worker in New York City ever since she immigrated from Puebla, Mexico, at the age of 17. She specializes in caring for children and teens with special needs. Like many other domestic workers, her job came to an end when her employer decided to move out of the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story.







Poland to enter national quarantine on Dec. 28 Poland will enter a nationwide quarantine at the end of the month to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, according to Polish officials. The lockdown be in place from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17, and all hotels, ski slopes, and shopping malls will be closed. "I call on every Pole to be responsible for themselves and their loved ones. But I know that calls won't help," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a news conference on Thursday.







Pfizer vaccine vials hold some extra doses — experts say that's normal The small glass vials used to transport Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine hold more than the expected five doses — and that's OK. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday night that it was aware of reports that vials were yielding six and sometimes seven doses, and that it was acceptable to use all full doses from each vial. "At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue," the agency said in a tweet. Read the full story here.






