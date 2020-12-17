SEE NEW POSTS

Amazon asks CDC to prioritize vaccines for many of its workers Amazon, the country’s second largest employer, is pushing for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize its workers for receiving the coronavirus vaccine. The e-commerce giant requested its fulfillment center, data center and Whole Foods Markets workers receive the vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time,” according to a letter sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. Amazon is one of dozens of companies, including DoorDash and Uber, who are lobbying for their employee ranks to be among the first to receive the vaccine. Share this -







Lord Speaker of U.K. House of Lords gets vaccinated I just got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at @GSTTnhs given to me by wonderful senior staff nurse, Gill.



I applaud the work of all those who have been working night and day in our @NHSEngland and those who have moved heaven and earth to make this vaccine possible. pic.twitter.com/Pn40mt80Wj — Lord Speaker (@LordSpeaker) December 17, 2020 Share this -







The CDC banned evictions for those affected by Covid. Why are tenants being thrown out on the street? The day before Thanksgiving, Steve Cowley, a beverage salesman, was at home in Pensacola, Florida, when someone started pounding on the front door. It was the county sheriff serving an eviction notice. Cowley, 36, had nowhere to go. Out of work because of Covid-19 and behind on his rent, he was doing his best to survive on $275-a-week unemployment checks. His car had been repossessed, he said, so he could not live in it, a common refuge for evicted tenants. The sheriff's visit surprised Cowley because he'd provided the county court with documentation required under the federal eviction moratorium issued in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ban aimed to let renters affected by Covid stay in their homes, even if they couldn’t pay their landlords. But Patricia Kinsey, the only judge hearing eviction cases in Escambia County, where Pensacola sits, ordered Cowley out of his home, documents show. Kinsey sided with a lawyer for Cowley's landlord, a big Canadian company that owns 19,000 rental units in North America, who’d argued that the CDC order was unconstitutional. Agreeing with the landlord’s lawyer, Kinsey ruled that the CDC moratorium represented an "unlawful taking" by the U.S. government of landlords’ private property — rental income. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Covid job losses devastate domestic workers, who are largely unseen Judith Bautista found out she was out of a job in June when a moving truck pulled into the home of the family she worked for during the past eight years. “They tell me they buy a mansion in another state,” Bautista said, “and from one day to another one, they say ‘that's it, you don't have a job.'" Bautista, 36, the family's nanny, has been a domestic worker in New York City ever since she immigrated from Puebla, Mexico, at the age of 17. She specializes in caring for children and teens with special needs. Like many other domestic workers, her job came to an end when her employer decided to move out of the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Poland to enter national quarantine on Dec. 28 Poland will enter a nationwide quarantine at the end of the month to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, according to Polish officials. The lockdown be in place from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17, and all hotels, ski slopes, and shopping malls will be closed. "I call on every Pole to be responsible for themselves and their loved ones. But I know that calls won't help," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a news conference on Thursday. Share this -







Pfizer vaccine vials hold some extra doses — experts say that's normal The small glass vials used to transport Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine hold more than the expected five doses — and that's OK. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday night that it was aware of reports that vials were yielding six and sometimes seven doses, and that it was acceptable to use all full doses from each vial. "At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue," the agency said in a tweet. Read the full story here. Share this -







U.S. sets records in Covid cases, deaths; infection count surpasses 17 million The U.S. set Covid-19 records for cases and reported deaths Wednesday, counting 3,293 dead and 232,086 cases. According to NBC News' tally, six states registered more than 10,000 cases apiece Wednesday: California, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, New York and Pennsylvania. The case count in the country surpassed 17 million Thursday morning. These states set single-day records: California, 51,437 cases

Kansas, 144 dead

Maine, 551 cases

Nevada, 57 dead

New Hampshire, 21 dead

Tennessee, 11,410 cases

Vermont, 5 dead Share this -





Jobless claims rise to 885,000 Weekly initial jobless claims rose to 885,000, defying economists predictions they would fall to 790,000. The number, a measure of how many workers are filing for unemployment benefits for the first time, reflects renewed business closures and lockdowns, a pullback in retail spending, and the impending cutoff for federal support for borrowers and unemployed. The surprise bad news will likely add pressure to stimulus talks inching forward in Washington. Share this -





