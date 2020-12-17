SEE NEW POSTS

Southern California ICU beds at 0 percent capacity Intensive care unit bed capacity is down to 0 percent in Southern California, the state's most populous region, public health officials warned Thursday. ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley is also down to dangerously low levels - 0.7 percent as of Thursday. In Northern California, about 25 percent of ICU beds are open. In the Bay Area, where capacity is at 13 percent. State public health officials also announced that California is steadily creeping towards 2 million cases as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the state. It currently has 1,723,362 confirmed cases. ICU capacity by region:

• Bay Area: 13.1%

• Greater Sacramento Region: 11.3%

• Northern California: 25.8%

• San Joaquin Valley: 0.7%

• Southern California: 0.0%



For more information, https://t.co/trkU09Qrni pic.twitter.com/87P0LSeN4x — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) December 17, 2020 Share this -







Coca-Cola slashes U.S. workforce 12% The Coca-Cola Co. is cutting 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the U.S and 500 in their home state of Georgia, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The Atlanta-based company which began the year with over 86,000 employees also expects to reduce nearly 50 percent of its brands. “The pandemic was not a cause for these changes, but is has been a catalyst for the company to move faster,” a Coca-Cola spokesperson told NBC News. The reductions affect both corporate and operating unit positions, but not employees of its bottlers. Share this -







Washington state Covid-19 vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week, governor says Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the state's Covid-19 vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed Washington officials of the downsize in coronavirus vaccines without any explanation, according to Inslee who called it "disruptive and frustrating." "Our state remains committed to getting all doses we are allocated out to healthcare providers and into the arms of Washingtonians. While we push for answers, that commitment will not change," Inslee said on Twitter. .@CDCgov has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts.



This is disruptive and frustrating. We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success.



No explanation was given. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 17, 2020 Share this -







Front-line workers in Phoenix receive Covid-19 vaccine at drive-thru location Health care workers and first responders started to receive Covid-19 vaccines at a drive-thru location in Phoenix on Thursday. HonorHealth Medical, a nonprofit hospital system, is organizing the rollout and has the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people a day. In 21 days, the front-line workers will return to the site to receive their second dose. “This is quite a collaboration among healthcare organizations and state and local health agencies to identify the right health care workers and first responders, and get thousands of people signed up,” said Dr. Richard Gray, CEO of the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Right now in Phoenix, AZ, healthcare workers and first responders are arriving to a drive thru location to get their COVID-19 vaccine. In 2 weeks, 15,000 ppl are expected to be vaccinated here. We’re following a doctor through the process and will be live on ⁦@MSNBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/kK74wkxkjb — Meagan Fitzgerald (@MeaganNBC) December 17, 2020 Share this -







Empty stores in New Jersey to be used as vaccination centers Empty Kmart and Sears stores in New Jersey will be converted into vaccination centers when the vaccine arrives in the state, according to the Essex County Executive office. A vacant Sears store at the Livingston Mall and A Kmart store in West Orange are among five sites in Essex County that have been designated as vaccine distribution centers. The Sears store at Livingston Mall, which is owned by Simon Property, closed earlier this year. The West Orange Kmart closed in February. Transformco, which owns both Sears and Kmart, did not respond to an NBC News request for comment. Share this -







Amazon asks CDC to prioritize vaccines for many of its workers Amazon, the country’s second largest employer, is pushing for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize its workers for receiving the coronavirus vaccine. The e-commerce giant requested its fulfillment center, data center and Whole Foods Markets workers receive the vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time,” according to a letter sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. Amazon is one of dozens of companies, including DoorDash and Uber, who are lobbying for their employee ranks to be among the first to receive the vaccine. Share this -







Lord Speaker of U.K. House of Lords gets vaccinated I just got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at @GSTTnhs given to me by wonderful senior staff nurse, Gill.



I applaud the work of all those who have been working night and day in our @NHSEngland and those who have moved heaven and earth to make this vaccine possible. pic.twitter.com/Pn40mt80Wj — Lord Speaker (@LordSpeaker) December 17, 2020 Share this -







The CDC banned evictions for those affected by Covid. Why are tenants being thrown out on the street? The day before Thanksgiving, Steve Cowley, a beverage salesman, was at home in Pensacola, Florida, when someone started pounding on the front door. It was the county sheriff serving an eviction notice. Cowley, 36, had nowhere to go. Out of work because of Covid-19 and behind on his rent, he was doing his best to survive on $275-a-week unemployment checks. His car had been repossessed, he said, so he could not live in it, a common refuge for evicted tenants. The sheriff's visit surprised Cowley because he'd provided the county court with documentation required under the federal eviction moratorium issued in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ban aimed to let renters affected by Covid stay in their homes, even if they couldn’t pay their landlords. But Patricia Kinsey, the only judge hearing eviction cases in Escambia County, where Pensacola sits, ordered Cowley out of his home, documents show. Kinsey sided with a lawyer for Cowley's landlord, a big Canadian company that owns 19,000 rental units in North America, who’d argued that the CDC order was unconstitutional. Agreeing with the landlord’s lawyer, Kinsey ruled that the CDC moratorium represented an "unlawful taking" by the U.S. government of landlords’ private property — rental income. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





