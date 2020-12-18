December now the second-deadliest month of the pandemic With close to 43,000 reported Covid-19 deaths, December has become the second-deadliest month of the pandemic in the U.S., according to NBC News' count. April was the deadliest month, with 58,960 people killed. December’s toll was driven by death counts in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. More than 3,000 people were reported dead Thursday, the fourth day of the month with 3,000-plus deaths. More than 3.7 million people have been infected with Covid-19 this month, the second-most of any month. Thursday, these states set single-day records: Arkansas, 3,039 cases

Maine, 590 cases

North Carolina, 101 dead

Tennessee, 177 dead

Utah, 30 dead

West Virginia, 1,636 cases







Homeless and doubled up, families living with other households may fall into aid blind spot To avoid staying at a homeless shelter, Kristie Filippello and her three children have been sleeping on the floor of a relative's one-bedroom apartment for nearly two months. Filippello, 32, left her home after the pandemic caused her housecleaning business to go under and the financial stress of unpaid bills led to abuse from her boyfriend of two years with whom she lived. With nowhere to go, she and her kids, 6,8 and 11, spent two months at a homeless shelter in Florida before moving to Cincinnati to stay with relatives after getting relocation money from a domestic violence victim's compensation fund in October. Homelessness is poised to surge in the coming weeks and months as Americans face continued economic turbulence and a pandemic-inspired eviction moratorium expires later this month. But vital housing assistance may not be fully available to families that don't meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's definition of "homeless," including those who, like Filippello, have had to double up with other households. Doubling up is when an individual or family lives with another household temporarily or shuffles indefinitely between homes often because of economic need. People who are doubled up are not considered homeless by HUD, and not allotted certain assistance such as rapid rehousing, housing experts said. Click here for the full story.







Paul McCartney, 78, wants to get Covid vaccine LONDON — Paul McCartney says he's keen to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In an interview Friday with the BBC, the ex-Beatle also downplayed the likelihood he'd go on tour next year to support his latest album released this week, "McCartney III," saying it depends on how successful virus countermeasures are. When asked if he would get a coronavirus vaccine, the 78-year-old McCartney said, "Yeah, I will yeah. And I'd like to encourage people to get it too, because with this it's much more serious, and yeah, if I'm allowed to get it, I will." He said he'd love to play at Britain's Glastonbury music festival in 2021, though he was skeptical organizers could stage it, noting that it would likely involve 100,000 people closely packed together, with no masks. "You know, talk about a superspreader," he said.







Supreme Court justices being provided vaccine doses WASHINGTON — The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are being provided with doses of the coronavirus vaccine. That is according to a letter by Capitol Physician Brian Monahan, which says the court, along with Congress and executive branch agencies are being given a limited supply of doses "for continuity of government operations." The doses are being provided under a directive by President Donald Trump that established continuity of government as a reason for vaccine prioritization. The Supreme Court and the other branches of government are supposed to be treated "in parallel."






