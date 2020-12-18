Fauci predicts Moderna shots to start 'within a few days'

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday predicted that injections of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will begin "very soon — literally within a few days."

Moderna's shot on Thursday became the second vaccine to receive a recommendation of authorization from a panel of advisers to the FDA.

Fauci reiterated his earlier prediction that Covid-19 vaccines could be widely available to the public by spring 2021, describing the possible date range as between February and April.

"It really is going to depend on how effectively and successfully we roll out the higher priorities, because as you know, the advisory committee on immunization practices at the CDC has put together a priority list — once you get through the priority list, then you could say its sort of open season for anyone who’s not necessarily on a priority list, like the normal man or woman on the street who has no underlying condition," Fauci said.

Fauci, who is the nation's top infectious disease doctor, added that Moderna's vaccine is also expected to prevent asymptomatic infection.

"If you also even prevent a person from actually getting infected," Fauci explained, "that would mean you are prevented from passing the infection on to someone else, and that kind of interferes with the chain of transmission."