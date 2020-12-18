SEE NEW POSTS

Wayne County, Michigan, sheriff dies from Covid-19 complications Benny Napoleon after casting his vote on Election Day in 2013 in Detroit. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images file Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died Thursday, following a weeks-long battle with Covid-19, Michigan authorities and family members said. Napoleon, a 65-year-old former Detroit police chief, died at Henry Ford Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-November. "I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny's passing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement late Thursday night. "Sheriff Napoleon's love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most."







Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over Covid-19, as deaths mount STOCKHOLM — Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of Covid-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. "I believe we have failed," the king said in an excerpt from a programme broadcast by SVT on Wednesday. The full show airs on Dec. 21. Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial. Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread. Click here to read the full story.







'Nothing to fix': HHS Secretary Alex Azar responds to Covid-19 vaccine shipment confusion Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar responded to governors on Friday amid confusion over when and how many doses will be distributed in the upcoming weeks. In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Azar said the number of allocations was determined by Pfizer, who he said told his agency that two million doses of the vaccine would be allocated this week. "There's nothing actually to fix," he said. "There was some misunderstanding from certain of our governors." Azar said there would be 20 million doses available for the month of December, including 5.9 million Moderna vaccines, which is expected to be granted emergency use authorization as soon as today. Azar added that his wife was recovering and following Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols after testing positive for Covid-19, while he continues to test negative.






