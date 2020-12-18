Live Coverage

Covid live updates: Latest on Covid vaccine distribution and second stimulus checks

Congressional leaders and the White House are nearing agreement on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal.
Image: US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Dr. Karen Dahl, VP, Quality, Patient Safety & Medical Affairs, pediatric infectious disease specialist, holding a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 16, 2020 at Valley Childrens Hospital in Madera, Calif.Jeffrey SHerman / Valley Childrens Healthcare via AFP - Getty Images

Thursday was another record-breaking day in reported Covid-19 cases in the United States, the latest milestone in a month that has seen cases and deaths climb to unprecedented levels.

There were 243,645 Covid-19 cases reported across the nation on Thursday, according to NBC News' count of reports, and 3,288 deaths. On Wednesday, the U.S. broke daily records for both cases and deaths reported. Before that, the highest numbers for both reported in a day was on Dec. 10. Thursday's numbers eclipsed daily cases but not deaths.

Meanwhile, Congressional leaders and the White House were nearing agreement on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal that will likely include a new round of direct payments.

David K. Li

38m ago / 2:35 PM UTC

Wayne County, Michigan, sheriff dies from Covid-19 complications

Benny Napoleon after casting his vote on Election Day in 2013 in Detroit.Bill Pugliano / Getty Images file

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died Thursday, following a weeks-long battle with Covid-19, Michigan authorities and family members said.

Napoleon, a 65-year-old former Detroit police chief, died at Henry Ford Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-November.

"I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement late Thursday night. "Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most."

Reuters

36m ago / 2:37 PM UTC

Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over Covid-19, as deaths mount

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of Covid-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly.

"I believe we have failed," the king said in an excerpt from a programme broadcast by SVT on Wednesday. The full show airs on Dec. 21.

Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial.

Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread.

Wilson Wong

53m ago / 2:20 PM UTC

'Nothing to fix': HHS Secretary Alex Azar responds to Covid-19 vaccine shipment confusion

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar responded to governors on Friday amid confusion over when and how many doses will be distributed in the upcoming weeks.

In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Azar said the number of allocations was determined by Pfizer, who he said told his agency that two million doses of the vaccine would be allocated this week.

"There's nothing actually to fix," he said. "There was some misunderstanding from certain of our governors."

Azar said there would be 20 million doses available for the month of December, including 5.9 million Moderna vaccines, which is expected to be granted emergency use authorization as soon as today.

Azar added that his wife was recovering and following Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols after testing positive for Covid-19, while he continues to test negative.

2h ago / 1:17 PM UTC

Vice President Pence receives coronavirus vaccine live on camera

Tim Fitzsimons

2h ago / 1:09 PM UTC

Fauci predicts Moderna shots to start 'within a few days'

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday predicted that injections of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will begin "very soon — literally within a few days."

Moderna's shot on Thursday became the second vaccine to receive a recommendation of authorization from a panel of advisers to the FDA.

Dr. Fauci anticipates Moderna vaccine will be administered ‘by early next week’

Fauci reiterated his earlier prediction that Covid-19 vaccines could be widely available to the public by spring 2021, describing the possible date range as between February and April. 

"It really is going to depend on how effectively and successfully we roll out the higher priorities, because as you know, the advisory committee on immunization practices at the CDC has put together a priority list — once you get through the priority list, then you could say its sort of open season for anyone who’s not necessarily on a priority list, like the normal man or woman on the street who has no underlying condition," Fauci said. 

Fauci, who is the nation's top infectious disease doctor, added that Moderna's vaccine is also expected to prevent asymptomatic infection.

"If you also even prevent a person from actually getting infected," Fauci explained, "that would mean you are prevented from passing the infection on to someone else, and that kind of interferes with the chain of transmission."

Joe Murphy

2h ago / 1:02 PM UTC

December now the second-deadliest month of the pandemic

With close to 43,000 reported Covid-19 deaths, December has become the second-deadliest month of the pandemic in the U.S., according to NBC News' count.

April was the deadliest month, with 58,960 people killed. 

December’s toll was driven by death counts in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. More than 3,000 people were reported dead Thursday, the fourth day of the month with 3,000-plus deaths.

More than 3.7 million people have been infected with Covid-19 this month, the second-most of any month. 

Thursday, these states set single-day records:

  • Arkansas, 3,039 cases
  • Maine, 590 cases
  • North Carolina, 101 dead
  • Tennessee, 177 dead
  • Utah, 30 dead
  • West Virginia, 1,636 cases

Safia Samee Ali

3h ago / 12:21 PM UTC

Homeless and doubled up, families living with other households may fall into aid blind spot

To avoid staying at a homeless shelter, Kristie Filippello and her three children have been sleeping on the floor of a relative's one-bedroom apartment for nearly two months.

Filippello, 32, left her home after the pandemic caused her housecleaning business to go under and the financial stress of unpaid bills led to abuse from her boyfriend of two years with whom she lived.

With nowhere to go, she and her kids, 6,8 and 11, spent two months at a homeless shelter in Florida before moving to Cincinnati to stay with relatives after getting relocation money from a domestic violence victim's compensation fund in October.

Homelessness is poised to surge in the coming weeks and months as Americans face continued economic turbulence and a pandemic-inspired eviction moratorium expires later this month. But vital housing assistance may not be fully available to families that don’t meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of "homeless," including those who, like Filippello, have had to double up with other households.

Doubling up is when an individual or family lives with another household temporarily or shuffles indefinitely between homes often because of economic need. People who are doubled up are not considered homeless by HUD, and not allotted certain assistance such as rapid rehousing, housing experts said.

The Associated Press

4h ago / 11:23 AM UTC

Paul McCartney, 78, wants to get Covid vaccine

LONDON — Paul McCartney says he’s keen to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In an interview Friday with the BBC, the ex-Beatle also downplayed the likelihood he’d go on tour next year to support his latest album released this week, “McCartney III,” saying it depends on how successful virus countermeasures are.

When asked if he would get a coronavirus vaccine, the 78-year-old McCartney said, “Yeah, I will yeah. And I’d like to encourage people to get it too, because with this it’s much more serious, and yeah, if I’m allowed to get it, I will.”

He said he’d love to play at Britain’s Glastonbury music festival in 2021, though he was skeptical organizers could stage it, noting that it would likely involve 100,000 people closely packed together, with no masks. “You know, talk about a superspreader,” he said.

The Associated Press

4h ago / 11:19 AM UTC

Supreme Court justices being provided vaccine doses

WASHINGTON — The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are being provided with doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

That is according to a letter by Capitol Physician Brian Monahan, which says the court, along with Congress and executive branch agencies are being given a limited supply of doses “for continuity of government operations.”

The doses are being provided under a directive by President Donald Trump that established continuity of government as a reason for vaccine prioritization. The Supreme Court and the other branches of government are supposed to be treated “in parallel.”

4h ago / 11:18 AM UTC

L.A. Mayor Garcetti in quarantine after daughter's Covid diagnosis

Reuters

4h ago / 10:45 AM UTC

Spain's Supreme Court orders probe into nursing home Covid-19 deaths

MADRID — Spain's Supreme Court on Friday ordered an investigation into the deaths of elderly people in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of protective gear for health workers.

Magistrates were asked to find out if deaths at nursing homes "were associated with political, administrative or management decisions and whether those decisions are criminally reproachable."

Spain has been one of the countries in Europe hardest-hit by the pandemic, both in terms of disease and the economic impact. A total of 48,777 people have died from the coronavirus, with the toll climbing by 181 over the last 24 hours.

More than 20,000 people died of Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 in nursing homes in Spain during the first coronavirus wave, according to preliminary official data reported by El Pais newspaper and broadcaster RTVE.

The Supreme Court also asked the lower courts to look into the possible misuse of public funds to purchase flawed or fraudulent equipment to fight the pandemic.

However, it rejected about 50 cases that specifically targeted the government for its management of the pandemic, arguing that the complaints were not detailed enough to charge any high-ranking officials.

