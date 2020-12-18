SEE NEW POSTS

8 nuns at Wisconsin convent die of Covid in past week, 4 on same day Eight nuns died from Covid-19 complications in the past week at a Wisconsin convent — four of whom died on the same day. The convent, School Sisters of Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee, said there were confirmed cases among the 88 sisters living at the facility, but did not specify the number, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported. Debra Sciano, provincial leader of the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific, told the station the eight sisters were all educators and “role models” who dedicated their lives to the community. “For me, these are wisdom figures — women I have known for all of my 40 plus years in the community,” she said. “Every one of our sisters is really important, not only to us but feel they have touched a lot of lives we'll never be aware of.” Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Doctors blame right-wing media for eroding trust during pandemic Doctors say they’re facing increased skepticism and pushback from patients over Covid-19 treatments. They and researchers attribute this to skeptical and misinformed coverage of the pandemic, which often amplified President Trump's misstatements. “The right-wing media and President Trump eroded faith and trust in scientists and in actual data during this pandemic, so now we’re left at the end of December with this terrible surge in hospitalizations," Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco, who specializes in treating HIV, told NBC News. One published academic analysis found that from Feb. 1 to March 23, right-leaning outlets had published nearly 4,000 stories with misinformation about Covid-19 compared with mainstream outlets, which had about 1,500. The researchers also found that "right-leaning media viewers are more than twice as likely to endorse Covid-related misinformation." As a result, based on polling data, these misinformed individuals are "significantly more likely to believe that the CDC is exaggerating the health risks of the virus," the researchers wrote. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Wayne County, Michigan, sheriff dies from Covid-19 complications Benny Napoleon after casting his vote on Election Day in 2013 in Detroit. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images file Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died Thursday, following a weeks-long battle with Covid-19, Michigan authorities and family members said. Napoleon, a 65-year-old former Detroit police chief, died at Henry Ford Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-November. "I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement late Thursday night. "Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most." Share this -







Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over Covid-19, as deaths mount STOCKHOLM — Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of Covid-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. "I believe we have failed," the king said in an excerpt from a programme broadcast by SVT on Wednesday. The full show airs on Dec. 21. Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial. Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







'Nothing to fix': HHS Secretary Alex Azar responds to Covid-19 vaccine shipment confusion Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar responded to governors on Friday amid confusion over when and how many doses will be distributed in the upcoming weeks. In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Azar said the number of allocations was determined by Pfizer, who he said told his agency that two million doses of the vaccine would be allocated this week. "There's nothing actually to fix," he said. "There was some misunderstanding from certain of our governors." Azar said there would be 20 million doses available for the month of December, including 5.9 million Moderna vaccines, which is expected to be granted emergency use authorization as soon as today. Azar added that his wife was recovering and following Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols after testing positive for Covid-19, while he continues to test negative. Share this -







December now the second-deadliest month of the pandemic With close to 43,000 reported Covid-19 deaths, December has become the second-deadliest month of the pandemic in the U.S., according to NBC News' count. April was the deadliest month, with 58,960 people killed. December’s toll was driven by death counts in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. More than 3,000 people were reported dead Thursday, the fourth day of the month with 3,000-plus deaths. More than 3.7 million people have been infected with Covid-19 this month, the second-most of any month. Thursday, these states set single-day records: Arkansas, 3,039 cases

Maine, 590 cases

North Carolina, 101 dead

Tennessee, 177 dead

Utah, 30 dead

West Virginia, 1,636 cases Share this -





Homeless and doubled up, families living with other households may fall into aid blind spot To avoid staying at a homeless shelter, Kristie Filippello and her three children have been sleeping on the floor of a relative's one-bedroom apartment for nearly two months. Filippello, 32, left her home after the pandemic caused her housecleaning business to go under and the financial stress of unpaid bills led to abuse from her boyfriend of two years with whom she lived. With nowhere to go, she and her kids, 6,8 and 11, spent two months at a homeless shelter in Florida before moving to Cincinnati to stay with relatives after getting relocation money from a domestic violence victim's compensation fund in October. Homelessness is poised to surge in the coming weeks and months as Americans face continued economic turbulence and a pandemic-inspired eviction moratorium expires later this month. But vital housing assistance may not be fully available to families that don’t meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of "homeless," including those who, like Filippello, have had to double up with other households. Doubling up is when an individual or family lives with another household temporarily or shuffles indefinitely between homes often because of economic need. People who are doubled up are not considered homeless by HUD, and not allotted certain assistance such as rapid rehousing, housing experts said. Click here for the full story. Share this -





Paul McCartney, 78, wants to get Covid vaccine LONDON — Paul McCartney says he’s keen to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In an interview Friday with the BBC, the ex-Beatle also downplayed the likelihood he’d go on tour next year to support his latest album released this week, “McCartney III,” saying it depends on how successful virus countermeasures are. When asked if he would get a coronavirus vaccine, the 78-year-old McCartney said, “Yeah, I will yeah. And I’d like to encourage people to get it too, because with this it’s much more serious, and yeah, if I’m allowed to get it, I will.” He said he’d love to play at Britain’s Glastonbury music festival in 2021, though he was skeptical organizers could stage it, noting that it would likely involve 100,000 people closely packed together, with no masks. “You know, talk about a superspreader,” he said. Share this -





Supreme Court justices being provided vaccine doses WASHINGTON — The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are being provided with doses of the coronavirus vaccine. That is according to a letter by Capitol Physician Brian Monahan, which says the court, along with Congress and executive branch agencies are being given a limited supply of doses “for continuity of government operations.” The doses are being provided under a directive by President Donald Trump that established continuity of government as a reason for vaccine prioritization. The Supreme Court and the other branches of government are supposed to be treated “in parallel.” Share this -





