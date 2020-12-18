The state of COVID-19 testing in the US

Thursday was another record-breaking day in reported Covid-19 cases in the United States, the latest milestone in a month that has seen cases and deaths climb to unprecedented levels.
There were 243,645 Covid-19 cases reported across the nation on Thursday, according to NBC News' count of reports, and 3,288 deaths. On Wednesday, the U.S. broke daily records for both cases and deaths reported. Before that, the highest numbers for both reported in a day was on Dec. 10. Thursday's numbers eclipsed daily cases but not deaths.
Meanwhile, Congressional leaders and the White House were nearing agreement on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal that will likely include a new round of direct payments.
Live Blog
8 nuns at Wisconsin convent die of Covid in past week, 4 on same day
Eight nuns died from Covid-19 complications in the past week at a Wisconsin convent — four of whom died on the same day.
The convent, School Sisters of Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee, said there were confirmed cases among the 88 sisters living at the facility, but did not specify the number, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported.
Debra Sciano, provincial leader of the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific, told the station the eight sisters were all educators and “role models” who dedicated their lives to the community.
“For me, these are wisdom figures — women I have known for all of my 40 plus years in the community,” she said. “Every one of our sisters is really important, not only to us but feel they have touched a lot of lives we'll never be aware of.”
Doctors blame right-wing media for eroding trust during pandemic
Doctors say they’re facing increased skepticism and pushback from patients over Covid-19 treatments. They and researchers attribute this to skeptical and misinformed coverage of the pandemic, which often amplified President Trump's misstatements.
“The right-wing media and President Trump eroded faith and trust in scientists and in actual data during this pandemic, so now we’re left at the end of December with this terrible surge in hospitalizations," Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco, who specializes in treating HIV, told NBC News.
One published academic analysis found that from Feb. 1 to March 23, right-leaning outlets had published nearly 4,000 stories with misinformation about Covid-19 compared with mainstream outlets, which had about 1,500. The researchers also found that "right-leaning media viewers are more than twice as likely to endorse Covid-related misinformation."
As a result, based on polling data, these misinformed individuals are "significantly more likely to believe that the CDC is exaggerating the health risks of the virus," the researchers wrote.
Wayne County, Michigan, sheriff dies from Covid-19 complications
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died Thursday, following a weeks-long battle with Covid-19, Michigan authorities and family members said.
Napoleon, a 65-year-old former Detroit police chief, died at Henry Ford Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-November.
"I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement late Thursday night. "Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most."
Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over Covid-19, as deaths mount
STOCKHOLM — Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of Covid-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly.
"I believe we have failed," the king said in an excerpt from a programme broadcast by SVT on Wednesday. The full show airs on Dec. 21.
Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial.
Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread.
'Nothing to fix': HHS Secretary Alex Azar responds to Covid-19 vaccine shipment confusion
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar responded to governors on Friday amid confusion over when and how many doses will be distributed in the upcoming weeks.
In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Azar said the number of allocations was determined by Pfizer, who he said told his agency that two million doses of the vaccine would be allocated this week.
"There's nothing actually to fix," he said. "There was some misunderstanding from certain of our governors."
Azar said there would be 20 million doses available for the month of December, including 5.9 million Moderna vaccines, which is expected to be granted emergency use authorization as soon as today.
Azar added that his wife was recovering and following Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols after testing positive for Covid-19, while he continues to test negative.
Vice President Pence receives coronavirus vaccine live on cameraDec. 18, 202001:47
Fauci predicts Moderna shots to start 'within a few days'
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday predicted that injections of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will begin "very soon — literally within a few days."
Moderna's shot on Thursday became the second vaccine to receive a recommendation of authorization from a panel of advisers to the FDA.
Fauci reiterated his earlier prediction that Covid-19 vaccines could be widely available to the public by spring 2021, describing the possible date range as between February and April.
"It really is going to depend on how effectively and successfully we roll out the higher priorities, because as you know, the advisory committee on immunization practices at the CDC has put together a priority list — once you get through the priority list, then you could say its sort of open season for anyone who’s not necessarily on a priority list, like the normal man or woman on the street who has no underlying condition," Fauci said.
Fauci, who is the nation's top infectious disease doctor, added that Moderna's vaccine is also expected to prevent asymptomatic infection.
"If you also even prevent a person from actually getting infected," Fauci explained, "that would mean you are prevented from passing the infection on to someone else, and that kind of interferes with the chain of transmission."
December now the second-deadliest month of the pandemic
With close to 43,000 reported Covid-19 deaths, December has become the second-deadliest month of the pandemic in the U.S., according to NBC News' count.
April was the deadliest month, with 58,960 people killed.
December’s toll was driven by death counts in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. More than 3,000 people were reported dead Thursday, the fourth day of the month with 3,000-plus deaths.
More than 3.7 million people have been infected with Covid-19 this month, the second-most of any month.
Thursday, these states set single-day records:
- Arkansas, 3,039 cases
- Maine, 590 cases
- North Carolina, 101 dead
- Tennessee, 177 dead
- Utah, 30 dead
- West Virginia, 1,636 cases