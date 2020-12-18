Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Gottlieb says federal government "throttling" vaccine distribution

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors, said Friday the federal government has deliberately “throttled” the release of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the states.

“They’re holding back doses,” Gottlieb told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “In part they say they want to hold back a second dose for everyone who receives a first dose. I think that that’s not the right decision. I think they should be leaning forward and trying to get more doses in people now and have some confidence that the manufacturing’s going to keep up.”

Gottlieb spoke out a day after NBC News reported that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems.

Pfizer is not having production problems, Gottlieb said. “The 25 million doses that the company’s promised for December have largely been manufactured,” he said.

But with record numbers of Americans getting infected and dying from Covid-19, the sooner people get vaccinated the better, Gottlieb said.

“And if we can get more protective immunity in people more quickly over the next week, that could have an impact on the pandemic,” Gottlieb said earlier on CNBC. “Three, four weeks from now if we vaccinate more people it’s not going to have the same level of impact.”

There was no immediate response to Gottlieb’s remarks from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. But in a statement Thursday, the HHS said “reports that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect.”