Texas doctors in rural hotspots left out in cold on vaccine LAMESA, Texas — Running in between patients, Dr. Eileen Sprys pauses to catch her breath, tries to gather herself, but cannot mask her frustration: The health care workers in her COVID-besieged West Texas hospital were left out of the first shipment of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and they have no idea when they may get it. Not a single rural hospital in this state that prides itself on its country roots received any doses of the vaccine this week, despite such medical outposts serving around 20 percent of the state's population, or 3 million people. Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Sprys said. "We're all exposed all the time," she said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." Click here to read the full story.







U.K.'s Boris Johnson worries experts with his Christmas Covid respite Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging across the United Kingdom. But unlike elsewhere in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking with his plan to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas. Right now, 38 million Britons are under severe social restrictions, meaning groups small can mix only in public spaces, not in homes or private gardens, and bars and restaurants must close except for deliveries. But for five days starting Dec. 23 people in England will be able to mix indoors with an unlimited number from two other households. That's worried many doctors and scientists, who say the increased festive mingling will likely lead to an even greater rise in cases — followed inevitably by hospitalizations and deaths. "The government was too slow to introduce restrictions in the spring and again in the autumn. It should now reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing," the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal said in a rarer joint editorial this week. Supporters of Johnson's policy say that many people would be willing to accept the risks of spending Christmas with their families after a bleak year. They argue that to U-turn at the last minute would also cause mayhem for many families, who have already booked rental cars and train tickets. Read the full story here.







Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Gottlieb says federal government "throttling" vaccine distribution Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and a member of Pfizer's board of directors, said Friday the federal government has deliberately "throttled" the release of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the states. "They're holding back doses," Gottlieb told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "In part they say they want to hold back a second dose for everyone who receives a first dose. I think that that's not the right decision. I think they should be leaning forward and trying to get more doses in people now and have some confidence that the manufacturing's going to keep up." Gottlieb spoke out a day after NBC News reported that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems. Pfizer is not having production problems, Gottlieb said. "The 25 million doses that the company's promised for December have largely been manufactured," he said. But with record numbers of Americans getting infected and dying from Covid-19, the sooner people get vaccinated the better, Gottlieb said. "And if we can get more protective immunity in people more quickly over the next week, that could have an impact on the pandemic," Gottlieb said earlier on CNBC. "Three, four weeks from now if we vaccinate more people it's not going to have the same level of impact." There was no immediate response to Gottlieb's remarks from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. But in a statement Thursday, the HHS said "reports that jurisdictions' allocations are being reduced are incorrect."







8 nuns at Wisconsin convent die of Covid in past week, 4 on same day Eight nuns died from Covid-19 complications in the past week at a Wisconsin convent — four of whom died on the same day. The convent, School Sisters of Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee, said there were confirmed cases among the 88 sisters living at the facility, but did not specify the number, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported. Debra Sciano, provincial leader of the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific, told the station the eight sisters were all educators and "role models" who dedicated their lives to the community. "For me, these are wisdom figures — women I have known for all of my 40 plus years in the community," she said. "Every one of our sisters is really important, not only to us but feel they have touched a lot of lives we'll never be aware of." Click here to read the full story.







Doctors blame right-wing media for eroding trust during pandemic Doctors say they're facing increased skepticism and pushback from patients over Covid-19 treatments. They and researchers attribute this to skeptical and misinformed coverage of the pandemic, which often amplified President Trump's misstatements. "The right-wing media and President Trump eroded faith and trust in scientists and in actual data during this pandemic, so now we're left at the end of December with this terrible surge in hospitalizations," Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco, who specializes in treating HIV, told NBC News. One published academic analysis found that from Feb. 1 to March 23, right-leaning outlets had published nearly 4,000 stories with misinformation about Covid-19 compared with mainstream outlets, which had about 1,500. The researchers also found that "right-leaning media viewers are more than twice as likely to endorse Covid-related misinformation." As a result, based on polling data, these misinformed individuals are "significantly more likely to believe that the CDC is exaggerating the health risks of the virus," the researchers wrote. Click here to read the full story.







Wayne County, Michigan, sheriff dies from Covid-19 complications Benny Napoleon after casting his vote on Election Day in 2013 in Detroit. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images file Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died Thursday, following a weeks-long battle with Covid-19, Michigan authorities and family members said. Napoleon, a 65-year-old former Detroit police chief, died at Henry Ford Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-November. "I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny's passing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement late Thursday night. "Sheriff Napoleon's love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most."







Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over Covid-19, as deaths mount STOCKHOLM — Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of Covid-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. "I believe we have failed," the king said in an excerpt from a programme broadcast by SVT on Wednesday. The full show airs on Dec. 21. Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial. Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread. Click here to read the full story.






