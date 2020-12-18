Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz sidelined by coronavirus

SEE NEW POSTS

Pelosi receives coronavirus vaccine House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received a vaccination for the coronavirus Friday at around noon ET. The vaccine was administered by Congress' attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan. Pelosi said in a statement Thursday that congressional leadership had been informed by Monahan's office that members of the House and Senate were eligible to receive the vaccine because of government continuity guidelines. Share this -







California activates 'mass fatality' program due to rise in Covid cases, deaths California activated its "mass fatality" program as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, leading to the state purchasing thousands of extra body bags. Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Tuesday that he was activating the program in response to "sobering" Covid-19 data. "This is a deadly disease, a deadly pandemic and we're in the middle of it right now," he said. "We're near the end, but we're in the middle of the most acute peak as it relates to what we refer to as the third wave." The mass fatality program is designed to provide an "essential resource" to local agencies as deaths rise, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Congress hits a new snag on Covid relief bill as shutdown deadline looms WASHINGTON — Congress hit a new stumbling block in negotiating a coronavirus aid deal, the latest in a final turbulent stretch to end the year as party leaders race against a Friday midnight deadline. Congressional leaders had settled on a $900 billion framework mid-week that is expected to include a $300 federal unemployment bonus, a new round of direct payments, small business funding and money to distribute Covid-19 vaccines. Negotiators already dropped two contentious provisions that were holding up an agreement — liability protections for employers and funding for state and local governments. But leaders had hit a new roadblock as Democrats on Friday accused Republicans, led by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., of seeking to hamstring the incoming Biden administration by cutting off Federal Reserve emergency lending facilities created by the CARES Act to protect the fragile economy. Democrats want to extend that authority into the new year, describing it as an important tool to respond to an economic crisis. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Texas doctors in rural hotspots left out in cold on vaccine LAMESA, Texas — Running in between patients, Dr. Eileen Sprys pauses to catch her breath, tries to gather herself, but cannot mask her frustration: The health care workers in her COVID-besieged West Texas hospital were left out of the first shipment of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and they have no idea when they may get it. Not a single rural hospital in this state that prides itself on its country roots received any doses of the vaccine this week, despite such medical outposts serving around 20 percent of the state's population, or 3 million people. Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Sprys said. "We're all exposed all the time," she said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." Click here to read the full story. Share this -







U.K.'s Boris Johnson worries experts with his Christmas Covid respite Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging across the United Kingdom. But unlike elsewhere in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking with his plan to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas. Right now, 38 million Britons are under severe social restrictions, meaning groups small can mix only in public spaces, not in homes or private gardens, and bars and restaurants must close except for deliveries. But for five days starting Dec. 23 people in England will be able to mix indoors with an unlimited number from two other households. That's worried many doctors and scientists, who say the increased festive mingling will likely lead to an even greater rise in cases — followed inevitably by hospitalizations and deaths. "The government was too slow to introduce restrictions in the spring and again in the autumn. It should now reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing," the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal said in a rarer joint editorial this week. Supporters of Johnson's policy say that many people would be willing to accept the risks of spending Christmas with their families after a bleak year. They argue that to U-turn at the last minute would also cause mayhem for many families, who have already booked rental cars and train tickets. Read the full story here. Share this -







Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Gottlieb says federal government "throttling" vaccine distribution Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors, said Friday the federal government has deliberately “throttled” the release of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the states. “They’re holding back doses,” Gottlieb told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “In part they say they want to hold back a second dose for everyone who receives a first dose. I think that that’s not the right decision. I think they should be leaning forward and trying to get more doses in people now and have some confidence that the manufacturing’s going to keep up.” Gottlieb spoke out a day after NBC News reported that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems. Pfizer is not having production problems, Gottlieb said. “The 25 million doses that the company’s promised for December have largely been manufactured,” he said. But with record numbers of Americans getting infected and dying from Covid-19, the sooner people get vaccinated the better, Gottlieb said. “And if we can get more protective immunity in people more quickly over the next week, that could have an impact on the pandemic,” Gottlieb said earlier on CNBC. “Three, four weeks from now if we vaccinate more people it’s not going to have the same level of impact.” There was no immediate response to Gottlieb’s remarks from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. But in a statement Thursday, the HHS said “reports that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect.” Share this -







8 nuns at Wisconsin convent die of Covid in past week, 4 on same day Eight nuns died from Covid-19 complications in the past week at a Wisconsin convent — four of whom died on the same day. The convent, School Sisters of Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee, said there were confirmed cases among the 88 sisters living at the facility, but did not specify the number, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported. Debra Sciano, provincial leader of the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific, told the station the eight sisters were all educators and “role models” who dedicated their lives to the community. “For me, these are wisdom figures — women I have known for all of my 40 plus years in the community,” she said. “Every one of our sisters is really important, not only to us but feel they have touched a lot of lives we'll never be aware of.” Click here to read the full story. Share this -





