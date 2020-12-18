SEE NEW POSTS

Biden to receive coronavirus vaccine in public on Monday President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will receive coronavirus vaccinations in public on Monday, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive vaccinations the following week.







Rupert Murdoch gets Covid vaccine in UK Right wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who has been isolating in Britain with his former model wife Jerry Hall Murdoch, announced Friday that he has gotten the Covid-19 vaccine from his local doctor. Murdoch, who is 89, also praised the country's National Health Service workers for their handling of the pandemic. "I would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," Murdoch said in a statement. "I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available." Murdoch's media empire includes Fox News, which has led the charge against Obamacare and frequently features commentary and editorials against so-called "Socialized medicine" systems that Britain and numerous other countries have.







Pelosi receives coronavirus vaccine House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received a vaccination for the coronavirus Friday at around noon ET. The vaccine was administered by Congress' attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan. Pelosi said in a statement Thursday that congressional leadership had been informed by Monahan's office that members of the House and Senate were eligible to receive the vaccine because of government continuity guidelines.







California activates 'mass fatality' program due to rise in Covid cases, deaths California activated its "mass fatality" program as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, leading to the state purchasing thousands of extra body bags. Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Tuesday that he was activating the program in response to "sobering" Covid-19 data. "This is a deadly disease, a deadly pandemic and we're in the middle of it right now," he said. "We're near the end, but we're in the middle of the most acute peak as it relates to what we refer to as the third wave." The mass fatality program is designed to provide an "essential resource" to local agencies as deaths rise, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. Click here to read the full story.







Congress hits a new snag on Covid relief bill as shutdown deadline looms WASHINGTON — Congress hit a new stumbling block in negotiating a coronavirus aid deal, the latest in a final turbulent stretch to end the year as party leaders race against a Friday midnight deadline. Congressional leaders had settled on a $900 billion framework mid-week that is expected to include a $300 federal unemployment bonus, a new round of direct payments, small business funding and money to distribute Covid-19 vaccines. Negotiators already dropped two contentious provisions that were holding up an agreement — liability protections for employers and funding for state and local governments. But leaders had hit a new roadblock as Democrats on Friday accused Republicans, led by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., of seeking to hamstring the incoming Biden administration by cutting off Federal Reserve emergency lending facilities created by the CARES Act to protect the fragile economy. Democrats want to extend that authority into the new year, describing it as an important tool to respond to an economic crisis. Click here to read the full story.







Texas doctors in rural hotspots left out in cold on vaccine LAMESA, Texas — Running in between patients, Dr. Eileen Sprys pauses to catch her breath, tries to gather herself, but cannot mask her frustration: The health care workers in her COVID-besieged West Texas hospital were left out of the first shipment of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and they have no idea when they may get it. Not a single rural hospital in this state that prides itself on its country roots received any doses of the vaccine this week, despite such medical outposts serving around 20 percent of the state's population, or 3 million people. Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Sprys said. "We're all exposed all the time," she said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." Click here to read the full story.







U.K.'s Boris Johnson worries experts with his Christmas Covid respite Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging across the United Kingdom. But unlike elsewhere in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking with his plan to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas. Right now, 38 million Britons are under severe social restrictions, meaning groups small can mix only in public spaces, not in homes or private gardens, and bars and restaurants must close except for deliveries. But for five days starting Dec. 23 people in England will be able to mix indoors with an unlimited number from two other households. That's worried many doctors and scientists, who say the increased festive mingling will likely lead to an even greater rise in cases — followed inevitably by hospitalizations and deaths. "The government was too slow to introduce restrictions in the spring and again in the autumn. It should now reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing," the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal said in a rarer joint editorial this week. Supporters of Johnson's policy say that many people would be willing to accept the risks of spending Christmas with their families after a bleak year. They argue that to U-turn at the last minute would also cause mayhem for many families, who have already booked rental cars and train tickets. Read the full story here.






