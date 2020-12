Frontline Stanford Medical School residents, fellows stage protest over vaccine distribution

SEE NEW POSTS

Michigan Gov. wants White House to explain reduction in vaccine doses to states Michigan's governor demanded Friday that the White House explain why her state and others are reportedly not going to get all the doses of the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine they had been promised. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out while she mourned the death of her friend, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died on Thursday of complications from the coronavirus. "We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine and the bottleneck appears to be the White House and I can't get an answer why," an emotional Whitmer said. "Where are our doses?" she asked. "What is holding them up." There was no immediate response from the White House, but the federal Department of Health and Human Services has denied that the number of Pfizer vaccine doses have been reduced. Whitmer has been among the fiercest critics of President Donald Trump and his pandemic response. NBC News reported on Thursday that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they don't have production problems and are waiting for the government to tell them when, where and how many doses they should ship out. But Michigan's allotment is shrinking next week by 29 percent from 84,000 does to 60,000 even though Pfizer's main manufacturing plant and distribution center is located just outside of Kalamazoo, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of Health and Human Services has said.







France's Macron blames his Covid on negligence, bad luck PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday blamed his Covid-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck, urging his compatriots to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his behavior to prevent infection, from a close-quarters handshake to repeated big-group meals over the past week. In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he was isolating, Macron said he was experiencing symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough. He promised to give daily updates and be "totally transparent" about the evolution of his illness. "I am doing well," the 42-year-old French leader said, speaking softly with a bottle of gel on the desk behind him and dressed casually in a turtleneck top. Macron said his infection "shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful." "Despite everything I caught this virus — perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too," he said. In France, Macron faced criticism for actions that were seen as setting a bad example as the country sees a new uptick in cases and doctors warn families to take precautions this holiday season — especially at the dinner table. Macron usually wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, and has insisted that his virus strategy is driven by science. But he has been captured on camera in recent days violating France's virus-control guidelines.







McConnell receives Covid-19 vaccine Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. "Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus," he tweeted. Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Biden to receive coronavirus vaccine in public on Monday President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will receive coronavirus vaccinations in public on Monday, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive vaccinations the following week.







Rupert Murdoch gets Covid vaccine in UK Right wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who has been isolating in Britain with his former model wife Jerry Hall Murdoch, announced Friday that he has gotten the Covid-19 vaccine from his local doctor. Murdoch, who is 89, also praised the country's National Health Service workers for their handling of the pandemic. "I would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," Murdoch said in a statement. "I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available." Murdoch's media empire includes Fox News, which has led the charge against Obamacare and frequently features commentary and editorials against so-called "Socialized medicine" systems that Britain and numerous other countries have.







Pelosi receives coronavirus vaccine House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received a vaccination for the coronavirus Friday at around noon ET. The vaccine was administered by Congress' attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan. Pelosi said in a statement Thursday that congressional leadership had been informed by Monahan's office that members of the House and Senate were eligible to receive the vaccine because of government continuity guidelines.