Michigan Gov. wants White House to explain reduction in vaccine doses to states

Michigan’s governor demanded Friday that the White House explain why her state and others are reportedly not going to get all the doses of the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine they had been promised.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out while she mourned the death of her friend, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died on Thursday of complications from the coronavirus.

“We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine and the bottleneck appears to be the White House and I can’t get an answer why,” an emotional Whitmer said.

“Where are our doses?” she asked. “What is holding them up.”

There was no immediate response from the White House, but the federal Department of Health and Human Services has denied that the number of Pfizer vaccine doses have been reduced.

Whitmer has been among the fiercest critics of President Donald Trump and his pandemic response.

NBC News reported on Thursday that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they don’t have production problems and are waiting for the government to tell them when, where and how many doses they should ship out.

But Michigan’s allotment is shrinking next week by 29 percent from 84,000 does to 60,000 even though Pfizer’s main manufacturing plant and distribution center is located just outside of Kalamazoo, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services has said.