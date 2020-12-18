Thursday was another record-breaking day in reported Covid-19 cases in the United States, the latest milestone in a month that has seen cases and deaths climb to unprecedented levels.
There were 243,645 Covid-19 cases reported across the nation on Thursday, according to NBC News' count of reports, and 3,288 deaths. On Wednesday, the U.S. broke daily records for both cases and deaths reported. Before that, the highest numbers for both reported in a day was on Dec. 10. Thursday's numbers eclipsed daily cases but not deaths.
Meanwhile, Congressional leaders and the White House were nearing agreement on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal that will likely include a new round of direct payments.
Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has run out of ICU beds
A teaching hospital connected to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which has been running a world class tally of Covid-19 cases and deaths, has run out of intensive care unit bed to take care of its own infected patients, a nurse at the hospital claimed Friday.
“We have ZERO available ICU beds at my hospital today,” Katie Capano at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore tweeted.
When asked about Capano’s assertion, a hospital spokesperson did not answer directly but said that the facility is “opening additional treatment spaces dedicated to caring for patients with Covid-19 as well as safely rescheduling some elective surgical procedures and redeploying staff.”
Pressed for a more specific answer, the hospital spokesperson said “it would be inappropriate to say we are at ICU capacity.”
“The system is working well, and we are ready to care for more patients.”
Third allergic reaction to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reported in Alaska
A third health care worker in Alaska has experienced an allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.
According to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, a female employee's tongue started to swell about 10 minutes after her shot and she developed shortness of breath.
She went to the hospital's emergency department, where she received two doses of emergency epinephrine, which is usually used to treat a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. Six hours later, the woman was well enough to be discharged, the hospital said.
"Allergic reactions, though uncommon, can occur with injections of medications and vaccines," Dr. Angelique Ramirez, the hospital's chief medical officer, said in a media statement. "This is why our staff is trained and prepared to respond to any symptoms of anaphylaxis. Our employee is doing well and was able to go home."
Two other allergic reactions linked to the Pfizer vaccine were reported this week, also in Alaska. One worker's reaction was so severe that she needed to be hospitalized; the other worker's reaction was milder.
Washington Monument closes after staffers asked to quarantine
The Washington Monument has been forced to close because a number of staffers are now in quarantine after a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested positive this week for Covid-19.
“In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email to Reuters.
Bernhardt, a former energy industry lobbyist and lawyer, tested positive on Wednesday shortly before he was supposed to attend a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.
A prime tourist attraction, the Washington Monument was closed at the start of the pandemic and reopened in October with restrictions on how many people would be allowed inside.
Bernhardt, who is just the latest Trump official to get infected with Covid-19, often led private tours of the monument after hours, The Washington Post reported.
Twins on front lines contract Covid; only one survives
In Iowa, two frontline medical workers, who are also twin sisters, had two very different outcomes after both contracting Covid-19.
Cynthia Racanati, 47, is mourning the loss of her identical twin Michele Racanati, who died from coronavirus related complications. The sisters were living together and working at the same hospital in Oelwein, Iowa when they each contracted the virus in early November – first Cynthia with only mild symptoms and then Michele with a more severe case.
“You could tell that she was really sick,” Cynthia told NBC News. “Sometimes, she'd be sleeping all day. She didn't want to get up, she wouldn't feel good.”
As Michele’s breathing grew more difficult, Cynthia decided to take her sister to the ER. By then, Michele could barely walk and had to be put in a wheelchair. Within hours, she was put onto a ventilator and declared brain dead. Eventually, Michele would be taken off life support, her sister overcome with grief and survivor’s guilt.
Frontline Stanford Medical School residents, fellows stage protest over vaccine distribution
Frontline medical residents and fellows at Stanford University School of Medicine staged a walkout Friday to protest the university's distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine.
"First in the room! Back of the line!" they shouted, according to a video posted to Twitter.
NBC News Bay Area reporter Candace Nguyen tweeted that Stanford Medical School sources told her that non-emergency medical workers "like weight loss surgery employees & dermatologists" were offered the new vaccine before the more than 1,300 residents and fellows who, while still in training, work directly with Covid-19 patients at California's overfilled emergency rooms and intensive care units.
In a statement Stanford told Nguyen that their "intent was to roll out an ethical and equitable plan" but admitted "flaws" that "we are actively working to repair."
Michigan Gov. wants White House to explain reduction in vaccine doses to states
Michigan’s governor demanded Friday that the White House explain why her state and others are reportedly not going to get all the doses of the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine they had been promised.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out while she mourned the death of her friend, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died on Thursday of complications from the coronavirus.
“We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine and the bottleneck appears to be the White House and I can’t get an answer why,” an emotional Whitmer said.
“Where are our doses?” she asked. “What is holding them up.”
There was no immediate response from the White House, but the federal Department of Health and Human Services has denied that the number of Pfizer vaccine doses have been reduced.
Whitmer has been among the fiercest critics of President Donald Trump and his pandemic response.
NBC News reported on Thursday that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they don’t have production problems and are waiting for the government to tell them when, where and how many doses they should ship out.
But Michigan’s allotment is shrinking next week by 29 percent from 84,000 does to 60,000 even though Pfizer’s main manufacturing plant and distribution center is located just outside of Kalamazoo, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services has said.
France's Macron blames his Covid on negligence, bad luck
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday blamed his Covid-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck, urging his compatriots to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his behavior to prevent infection, from a close-quarters handshake to repeated big-group meals over the past week.
In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he was isolating, Macron said he was experiencing symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough. He promised to give daily updates and be “totally transparent” about the evolution of his illness.
“I am doing well,” the 42-year-old French leader said, speaking softly with a bottle of gel on the desk behind him and dressed casually in a turtleneck top.
Macron said his infection "shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful."
“Despite everything I caught this virus — perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too," he said.
In France, Macron faced criticism for actions that were seen as setting a bad example as the country sees a new uptick in cases and doctors warn families to take precautions this holiday season — especially at the dinner table.
Macron usually wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, and has insisted that his virus strategy is driven by science. But he has been captured on camera in recent days violating France’s virus-control guidelines.
McConnell receives Covid-19 vaccine
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.
"Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus," he tweeted.
Rhode Island's "pause" to end Sunday
Biden to receive coronavirus vaccine in public on Monday
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will receive coronavirus vaccinations in public on Monday, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive vaccinations the following week.