SEE NEW POSTS

Health care workers celebrate vaccinations on social media After nine months on the front lines, many health care workers are first in line to get the recently approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Over the past few days, frontline health care workers have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of themselves getting vaccinated with the hashtag #righttobarearms. Boston Medical Center shared photos on Facebook Wednesday of the first staff members to receive the vaccine, calling it a "historic morning." Cheryl Tull, the hospital's associate chief nursing officer, received the vaccine earlier this week. "It didn't hurt much at all, no more than any other vaccine that you get. And to be honest, it was really a proud and humbling moment for me to be able to receive that," she said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







HHS says vaccine doses were not reduced after governors complain they are being short-changed Confronted with accusations from angry governors that they’re being short-changed on Covid-19 vaccines, the federal Department of Health and Human Services denied again Friday that it has reduced the number of Pfizer doses that will be distributed in the coming weeks. “There was some confusion between planning and training numbers provided in mid-November and actual official weekly allocations, which are only locked in the week prior to distribution because they are based on the number of releasable vaccine doses available,” the new HHS statement read. “We are working on clearing up any misunderstanding up (sic) with the governors and jurisdictions.” The HHS statement came a day after NBC News reported that that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they don’t have production problems and are waiting for the government to tell them when, where and how many doses they should ship out. Share this -







Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has run out of ICU beds A teaching hospital connected to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which has been running a world class tally of Covid-19 cases and deaths, has run out of intensive care unit bed to take care of its own infected patients, a nurse at the hospital claimed Friday. “We have ZERO available ICU beds at my hospital today,” Katie Capano at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore tweeted. When asked about Capano’s assertion, a hospital spokesperson did not answer directly but said that the facility is “opening additional treatment spaces dedicated to caring for patients with Covid-19 as well as safely rescheduling some elective surgical procedures and redeploying staff.” Pressed for a more specific answer, the hospital spokesperson said “it would be inappropriate to say we are at ICU capacity.” “The system is working well, and we are ready to care for more patients.” Share this -







Third allergic reaction to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reported in Alaska A third health care worker in Alaska has experienced an allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. According to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, a female employee's tongue started to swell about 10 minutes after her shot and she developed shortness of breath. She went to the hospital's emergency department, where she received two doses of emergency epinephrine, which is usually used to treat a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. Six hours later, the woman was well enough to be discharged, the hospital said. "Allergic reactions, though uncommon, can occur with injections of medications and vaccines," Dr. Angelique Ramirez, the hospital's chief medical officer, said in a media statement. "This is why our staff is trained and prepared to respond to any symptoms of anaphylaxis. Our employee is doing well and was able to go home." Two other allergic reactions linked to the Pfizer vaccine were reported this week, also in Alaska. One worker's reaction was so severe that she needed to be hospitalized; the other worker's reaction was milder. Share this -







Washington Monument closes after staffers asked to quarantine The Washington Monument has been forced to close because a number of staffers are now in quarantine after a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested positive this week for Covid-19. “In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email to Reuters. Bernhardt, a former energy industry lobbyist and lawyer, tested positive on Wednesday shortly before he was supposed to attend a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump. A prime tourist attraction, the Washington Monument was closed at the start of the pandemic and reopened in October with restrictions on how many people would be allowed inside. Bernhardt, who is just the latest Trump official to get infected with Covid-19, often led private tours of the monument after hours, The Washington Post reported. Share this -







Twins on front lines contract Covid; only one survives In Iowa, two frontline medical workers, who are also twin sisters, had two very different outcomes after both contracting Covid-19. Cynthia Racanati, 47, is mourning the loss of her identical twin Michele Racanati, who died from coronavirus related complications. The sisters were living together and working at the same hospital in Oelwein, Iowa when they each contracted the virus in early November – first Cynthia with only mild symptoms and then Michele with a more severe case. “You could tell that she was really sick,” Cynthia told NBC News. “Sometimes, she'd be sleeping all day. She didn't want to get up, she wouldn't feel good.” As Michele’s breathing grew more difficult, Cynthia decided to take her sister to the ER. By then, Michele could barely walk and had to be put in a wheelchair. Within hours, she was put onto a ventilator and declared brain dead. Eventually, Michele would be taken off life support, her sister overcome with grief and survivor’s guilt. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Michigan Gov. wants White House to explain reduction in vaccine doses to states Michigan’s governor demanded Friday that the White House explain why her state and others are reportedly not going to get all the doses of the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine they had been promised. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out while she mourned the death of her friend, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died on Thursday of complications from the coronavirus. “We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine and the bottleneck appears to be the White House and I can’t get an answer why,” an emotional Whitmer said. “Where are our doses?” she asked. “What is holding them up.” There was no immediate response from the White House, but the federal Department of Health and Human Services has denied that the number of Pfizer vaccine doses have been reduced. Whitmer has been among the fiercest critics of President Donald Trump and his pandemic response. NBC News reported on Thursday that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they don’t have production problems and are waiting for the government to tell them when, where and how many doses they should ship out. But Michigan’s allotment is shrinking next week by 29 percent from 84,000 does to 60,000 even though Pfizer’s main manufacturing plant and distribution center is located just outside of Kalamazoo, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services has said. Share this -





