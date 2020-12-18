SEE NEW POSTS

U.S. marks third straight day of record virus cases For the third day in a row, a record number of coronavirus cases was recorded in the U.S. on Friday, according to an NBC News tally. The count, which could grow by the end of the day, marked 246,914 cases, exceeding Thursday's record of 243,645 and Wednesday's national high of 232,086. Friday's virus-related death toll of 2,856 is not the U.S. record. The pandemic's fatality high of 3,293 was reported on Wednesday. Amid a national surge of Covid-19, the FDA on Friday authorized Moderna's vaccine for emergency use. It's the second vaccine—Prizer's was approved Saturday—to get the FDA's nod. Nearly 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been earmarked for distribution, according to officials with the White House's Operation Warp Speed inoculation program.







Stanford apologizes to doctors after protests over vaccine rollout Protests erupted Friday at Stanford University Medical Center Hospital in California, where frontline medical residents and fellows staged a walkout in frustration over the hospital's botched Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Demonstrators accused the medical center of prioritizing more senior doctors and other medical workers who don't directly interface with patients over employees at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19 from patients. "We came out here after we learned that only seven out of 1,349 residents were selected for the first wave of vaccinations," Charles Marcus, a third-year resident, told NBC Bay Area. In a letter to their colleagues, Stanford medical executives said they are "truly sorry" for the vaccine distribution plan and are working to develop a revised version. "We recognize the disappointment and distress this has caused, and we appreciate those who brought these concerns to us," they said in the letter. Read the full story here.







Health care workers celebrate vaccinations on social media After nine months on the front lines, many health care workers are first in line to get the recently approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Over the past few days, frontline health care workers have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of themselves getting vaccinated with the hashtag #righttobarearms. Boston Medical Center shared photos on Facebook Wednesday of the first staff members to receive the vaccine, calling it a "historic morning." Cheryl Tull, the hospital's associate chief nursing officer, received the vaccine earlier this week. "It didn't hurt much at all, no more than any other vaccine that you get. And to be honest, it was really a proud and humbling moment for me to be able to receive that," she said. Click here to read the full story.







HHS says vaccine doses were not reduced after governors complain they are being short-changed Confronted with accusations from angry governors that they're being short-changed on Covid-19 vaccines, the federal Department of Health and Human Services denied again Friday that it has reduced the number of Pfizer doses that will be distributed in the coming weeks. "There was some confusion between planning and training numbers provided in mid-November and actual official weekly allocations, which are only locked in the week prior to distribution because they are based on the number of releasable vaccine doses available," the new HHS statement read. "We are working on clearing up any misunderstanding up (sic) with the governors and jurisdictions." The HHS statement came a day after NBC News reported that that several governors had complained that half as many Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots as expected were going to be delivered to their states in the next few weeks and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, suggested that the pharma giant was having manufacturing problems. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they don't have production problems and are waiting for the government to tell them when, where and how many doses they should ship out.







Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has run out of ICU beds A teaching hospital connected to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which has been running a world class tally of Covid-19 cases and deaths, has run out of intensive care unit bed to take care of its own infected patients, a nurse at the hospital claimed Friday. "We have ZERO available ICU beds at my hospital today," Katie Capano at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore tweeted. When asked about Capano's assertion, a hospital spokesperson did not answer directly but said that the facility is "opening additional treatment spaces dedicated to caring for patients with Covid-19 as well as safely rescheduling some elective surgical procedures and redeploying staff." Pressed for a more specific answer, the hospital spokesperson said "it would be inappropriate to say we are at ICU capacity." "The system is working well, and we are ready to care for more patients."







Third allergic reaction to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reported in Alaska A third health care worker in Alaska has experienced an allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. According to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, a female employee's tongue started to swell about 10 minutes after her shot and she developed shortness of breath. She went to the hospital's emergency department, where she received two doses of emergency epinephrine, which is usually used to treat a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. Six hours later, the woman was well enough to be discharged, the hospital said. "Allergic reactions, though uncommon, can occur with injections of medications and vaccines," Dr. Angelique Ramirez, the hospital's chief medical officer, said in a media statement. "This is why our staff is trained and prepared to respond to any symptoms of anaphylaxis. Our employee is doing well and was able to go home." Two other allergic reactions linked to the Pfizer vaccine were reported this week, also in Alaska. One worker's reaction was so severe that she needed to be hospitalized; the other worker's reaction was milder.






