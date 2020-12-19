Covid live updates: Latest on rising Covid cases and Moderna vaccine authorization

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration Friday, becoming the second vaccine in the country's arsenal to fight the pandemic.

"This is another crucial step in the fight against the global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States every day," FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told a media briefing.

The U.S. is the first country to greenlight use of Moderna's vaccine, which was developed in part with the National Institutes of Health.

