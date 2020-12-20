SEE NEW POSTS

Hospital staffs stretched thin during California virus surge LOS ANGELES (AP) — Medical staffing is stretched increasingly thin as California hospitals scramble to find beds for patients amid an explosion of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm the state's emergency care system. On Sunday, more than 16,840 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections — more than double the previous peak reached in July. A state model that uses current data to forecast future trends shows the number could reach 75,000 by mid-January. More than 3,610 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units. All of Southern California and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley to the north have exhausted their regular ICU capacity, and some hospitals have begun using "surge" space. Overall, the state's ICU capacity was just 2.1% on Sunday. The enormous crush of cases in the last six weeks has California's death toll spiraling ever higher. An additional o 161 fatalities were reported Sunday for a total of 22,593. Many hospitals are preparing for the possibility of rationing care. A document recently circulated among doctors at the four hospitals run by Los Angeles County calls for them to shift strategy: Instead of trying everything to save a life, their goal during the crisis is to save as many patients as possible. That means those less likely to survive won't get the same kind of care offered in normal times. The county's Health Services director, Dr. Christina Ghaly, said that the guidelines were not in place by Friday night but that they were essential to develop given that the surge has arrived and "the worst is yet to come."







Congress reaches deal on $900 billion Covid-19 relief package WASHINGTON — After months of stalemate, Congress struck a deal on a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that includes a new round of direct payments and help for jobless Americans, families and businesses struggling in the pandemic. "More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday evening on the Senate floor. "Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement." The agreement includes more stimulus checks, a federal unemployment insurance bonus, more money for businesses struggling to pay rent and workers, vaccine distribution funds and funding for schools. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the package beginning later Sunday or Monday. Click here to read the full story.







CDC advisory group: Older adults, frontline essential workers to get Covid vaccine next People ages 75 and up and frontline essential workers will be next in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines, according to recommendations from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee. On Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of the recommendations, which will go on to the CDC for final sign off. The new proposal comes less than a week after the first Covid-19 vaccines went out to health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities across the country. That group is referred to as phase 1a. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to two Covid-19 vaccines, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Click here to read the full story.







What scientists know about the coronavirus variant spreading in the U.K. Several European countries have banned flights from the U.K. over fears about new coronavirus variant that has forced millions of people in Britain to cancel their Christmas plans. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy all announced restrictions on U.K. travel. Others will likely follow suit as scientists warned the new strain spread more quickly than its predecessor. With U.K. infection levels rising rapidly, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Saturday news conference that London and the U.K.'s southeast would be put under the strictest lockdown rules, known as "Tier 4." As a result, nonessential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will be forced to close for two weeks, while people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space. Click here to read the full story.







Thailand to test over 10,000 people after record COVID-19 surge Thailand plans to test more than 10,000 people after a record daily surge in coronavirus cases to over 500, most of which were among migrant workers linked to a shrimp market near the capital, an official said on Sunday. By Wednesday the authorities aim to conduct 10,300 tests in the southwest province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak appeared, and other nearby provinces, a spokesman for Thailand's Covid-19 taskforce, told a news conference. "Active case findings will continue in several provinces, actually across the country," he said. Thailand, the first country outside China to report coronavirus infections, has largely kept the outbreak under control with 4,907 cases and 60 deaths.







Fauci tells kids not to worry, he gave Santa Claus the Covid-19 vaccine Worried children can rest easy after the nation's leading infectious disease expert assured them on Saturday that Santa Claus has gotten a Covid-19 vaccine. The world's most famed gift-giver will be safe to travel around the world on Christmas Eve, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci was answering questions from children during a Sesame Street town hall with CNN when the concern arose. "Will Santa still be able to visit me in coronavirus this season," 6-year-old Paxton from Illinois asked. "What if he can't go to anyone's house or near his reindeer?" "I took a trip up there to the North Pole," Fauci said. "I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go...Santa Claus is good to go." Click here to read the full story.







White House testing czar says Trump should get Covid vaccine Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's Covid testing czar, on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to get vaccinated, saying that the move would "inspire confidence" about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness. "I think any leader who is influential over groups of individuals should have the vaccine," Giroir, the assistant secretary for health and human services, said during an interview on ABC's "This Week," adding, "I think leadership like the vice president, the surgeon general, you know, should get vaccines because they will inspire confidence in — with the people who believe in them and trust them." "And again, we have every reason to believe that this vaccine, these two vaccines, are very effective and they are safe," he continued. "So, you know, I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely." Other top administration officials like Vice President Mike Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams have taken vaccine shots publicly. Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive the vaccine on Monday, with Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, set to receive it the following week. Last week, Trump, who battled Covid-19 earlier this year, tweeted he is "not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time."







Mistrust, disinformation among Latinos on Covid vaccine worries Hispanic doctors As vaccinations against the coronavirus begin to roll out across the country, Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo says he's been getting many questions from his predominantly Latino patients, including whether the vaccine contains the virus and whether there are side effects to taking it. "People are not sure what's in the vaccines. They want to know," said Carrasquillo, the chief of general internal medicine at the University of Miami and one of the principal investigators for the Janssen vaccine trial. Covid-19 has hit U.S. Latinos disproportionately hard in many areas of the U.S., making vaccinations a crucial public health mission. But doctors like Carrasquillo are hearing skepticism about the vaccines because of the lack of reliable information, especially in Spanish, coupled with disinformation that has been circulating. Click here to read the full story.






