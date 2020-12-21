Virginia health care workers await Moderna vaccine as Covid cases rise

SEE NEW POSTS

Dr. Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils WASHINGTON — As Covid-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to "be vigilant" and limit celebrations to "your immediate household." For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households. "People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households." Click here to read the full story.







State Department rolls back to Phase 1 in DC Region The State Department said Monday it will be regressing to Phase 1 effectively immediately in the DC area as Covid-19 surges in the region, according to a memo obtained by NBC News. "The move to Phase 1 limits official travel to mission critical movements only and adds additional restrictions to visitor access, size of gatherings, and public facing Consular operations, on top of the maximum telework posture we adopted in November," the department said. Phase 1 will end on Monday, January 18, just two days before Inauguration. Washington D.C. has recorded more than 26,600 cases of the coronavirus, including 737 deaths.







Israel closes its airspace for almost all visitors in response to new coronavirus strain In response to the new coronavirus strain spreading in Europe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would "close the skies of Israel" — banning almost all travel into the country. Israelis arriving in the next 48 hours must go into solitary confinement at home, and anyone after that would have to do the same in a hotel, he said. Some exceptions, such as diplomats, would also be allowed entry. "We currently have a new epidemic that is spreading, with a virus that we still cannot know its nature," Netanyahu said during a tree-planting ceremony in Jerusalem with Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump. "This mutation could also be corona-two." Israel is one of dozens of countries to impose new restrictions on travel following the identification of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. The strain appears to be more infections but scientists do not yet know if it's more or less deadly than those variants already in circulation.







Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern? Health experts in the U.K. and U.S. said the strain seems to infect more easily than others, but there is no evidence yet it is more deadly. Patrick Vallance, the British government's chief scientific adviser, said that the strain "moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant," causing over 60 percent of infections in London by December. The strain is also concerning because it has so many mutations — nearly two dozen — and some are on the spiky protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells. That spike is what current vaccines target. Read the full story here.







European regulator clears way for use of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine AMSTERDAM — Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by the U.S.'s Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, putting Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. European Union countries including Germany, France, Austria and Italy have said they plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month. Having gained the green light from the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, the final step is approval by the European Commission, which is expected later on Monday. "Now we will act fast. I expect a European Commission decision by this evening," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. Von der Leyen had already targeted the start of vaccinations over the Dec. 27-29 period. Preparations for the vaccine rollout come as the identification of a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus in Britain caused chaos across the region, with countries shutting off travel ties with the U.K. and disrupting trade ahead of the Christmas holiday. EMA officials told a news briefing that it was highly likely the vaccine would work against the new variant of the coronavirus.







December poised to become the most infectious month of the pandemic The U.S. recorded 1,803 deaths and 201,828 Covid-19 cases Sunday, as monthly totals in both categories inched toward making December the deadliest and the most infectious month of the pandemic in the U.S. With 4,330,000-plus cases in the month already, December will likely break the record 4,389,678 cases counted in November Monday. With 49,000-plus reported deaths in the month, it will take longer to surpass April's toll of 58,960 dead.







Apple temporarily closes California stores as virus cases mount Apple has temporarily closed all 53 of its retail stores in California after the number of coronavirus cases reached new daily records in its home state this week. A listing of stores on the phone maker's website reflects the change, which does not affect bordering states Arizona and Nevada. The move shows how a major technology company is trying to reduce spread of the virus for employees and consumers, despite potential business impact. "Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC in an email. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible." Customers can still pick up existing orders and products the Genius Bar has repaired over the next few days, the spokesperson said. Click here to read the full story.






