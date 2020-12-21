SEE NEW POSTS

Pennsylvania student said she suffered heart failure at age 20 after mild case of Covid A Temple University student says she experienced a life-threatening heart condition weeks after recovering from a mild case of Covid-19. In a Facebook post from Dec. 8, Madie Neville writes that she returned to her family home for the Thanksgiving holiday following a diagnosis of Covid-19 in late October. "I was feeling completely normal and was able to put my COVID experience behind me," Neville wrote. "After all, I am a twenty year old girl in good health. I am the subset of the population that is supposed to be best equipped to able to handle COVID." Click here to read the full story.







British Airways to require Covid test for N.Y.-bound flights, Cuomo says Beginning Tuesday, British Airways will require passengers on flights to New York from the United Kingdom to test negative for Covid-19 before departure, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. He said Monday that the state was also in conversations with Delta and Virgin Atlantic to do the same. British Airways did not immediately comment about Cuomo's tweet. The announcement comes as the U.K. grapples with how to respond to a new mutant coronavirus strain and keep it from spreading worldwide. Experts estimate the variant could be 70 percent more transmissible than other earlier versions of the virus. Starting tomorrow @British_Airways will require passengers on UK flights to NY to show a negative COVID test before departure.



We are in conversations with Delta and Virgin Atlantic to do the same.



We are in conversations with Delta and Virgin Atlantic to do the same.

We can't let history repeat itself with this new virus variant. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 21, 2020







Excess Covid-19 deaths in CA hit older adults, Black and Latino residents the hardest, study shows From March through August, excess deaths in California were highest among older adults and Black and Latino residents, a study in JAMA Network Open finds. The study released Monday classified excess deaths as the numbers of expected deaths subtracted from the total amount of observed deaths. While the study showed older adults had the greatest quantity of excess deaths, it was younger adults who saw the greatest increase in excess deaths, "with rates more than doubling between the shutdown and reopening." The rates also changed as different Covid-19 policies were put in place. "Following the statewide shelter-in-place, Latino residents and those without a high school degree/GED had the greatest increase in excess per capita mortality, with rates more than tripling after reopening," the study said. "We hypothesize that this pattern reflects the risk of COVID-19 death faced by low-wage, essential workers and their social networks owing to occupational exposure, crowded housing, and inadequate access to testing or treatments.







Dr. Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils WASHINGTON — As Covid-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to "be vigilant" and limit celebrations to "your immediate household." For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households. "People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households." Click here to read the full story.







State Department rolls back to Phase 1 in DC Region The State Department said Monday it will be regressing to Phase 1 effectively immediately in the DC area as Covid-19 surges in the region, according to a memo obtained by NBC News. "The move to Phase 1 limits official travel to mission critical movements only and adds additional restrictions to visitor access, size of gatherings, and public facing Consular operations, on top of the maximum telework posture we adopted in November," the department said. Phase 1 will end on Monday, January 18, just two days before Inauguration. Washington D.C. has recorded more than 26,600 cases of the coronavirus, including 737 deaths.







Israel closes its airspace for almost all visitors in response to new coronavirus strain In response to the new coronavirus strain spreading in Europe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would "close the skies of Israel" — banning almost all travel into the country. Israelis arriving in the next 48 hours must go into solitary confinement at home, and anyone after that would have to do the same in a hotel, he said. Some exceptions, such as diplomats, would also be allowed entry. "We currently have a new epidemic that is spreading, with a virus that we still cannot know its nature," Netanyahu said during a tree-planting ceremony in Jerusalem with Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump. "This mutation could also be corona-two." Israel is one of dozens of countries to impose new restrictions on travel following the identification of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. The strain appears to be more infections but scientists do not yet know if it's more or less deadly than those variants already in circulation.







Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern? Health experts in the U.K. and U.S. said the strain seems to infect more easily than others, but there is no evidence yet it is more deadly. Patrick Vallance, the British government's chief scientific adviser, said that the strain "moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant," causing over 60 percent of infections in London by December. The strain is also concerning because it has so many mutations — nearly two dozen — and some are on the spiky protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells. That spike is what current vaccines target. Read the full story here.






