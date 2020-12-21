What's in the Covid relief bill? Democrats and Republicans in Congress claim wins

SEE NEW POSTS

What's in the Covid relief bill? Democrats and Republicans claim wins WASHINGTON — After more than seven months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are on the cusp of passing a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and both sides are claiming victory while blaming the other for the delays in getting additional relief to Americans. Democrats are coming away with far less than the $3.3 trillion bill House Democrats passed in May, which included nearly $1 trillion in federal funding for state and local governments. The bill set to be voted on late Monday won't include any funding for states, a top Democratic priority. It will also exclude the Republican priority of liability protection from Covid-19-related lawsuits for businesses. The Covid-19 relief is part of a larger government funding bill. Both parties are touting wins that play to their constituents. Read the fully story here.







Day-to-day Covid decisions are a complicated balancing act. These two families show how. CENTERVILLE, Ohio — The families of Lauren Brinkman and Dr. Kelly Carr share many similarities. The two women both work in health care and have children of similar ages. They're separated by a two-hour drive down Interstate 71 in Ohio. And they're both trying to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Like millions of other people, Brinkman and Carr are making near-constant calculations about their daily activities. Every soccer practice, patient appointment and gym session now goes into a mental map that tests their personal risk tolerances against their mental and emotional capacities. "You think you can buckle down and just stay holed up in your house," Carr said. "Telling people day after day that they need to stay within their household is just brutal." There are differences, too. Carr and her husband each operate their own small business. Brinkman's husband works in the restaurant industry, which has been hammered by the pandemic. Carr lost a close friend to Covid-19. Brinkman has known people who have had only mild cases. Together, the differences illustrate how people in seemingly similar circumstances can make different choices. Brinkman's kids are still attending school and day care. Carr's aren't. Brinkman's family still occasionally dines indoors. Carr's doesn't. "We're doing semi-normal things, but at the same time, our awareness is much more heightened," Brinkman said. Read the full story here.







WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain The World Health Organization cautioned against major alarm over a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution. WHO officials even put a positive light on the discovery of the new strains that prompted a slew of alarmed countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain and South Africa, saying new tools to track the virus were working. "We have to find a balance. It's very important to have transparency, it's very important to tell the public the way it is, but it's also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution," WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan told an online briefing. Citing data from Britain, WHO officials said they had no evidence that the variant made people sicker or was more deadly than existing strains of Covid-19, although it did seem to spread more easily. Countries imposing travel curbs were acting out of an abundance of caution while they assess risks, Ryan said, adding: "That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognizes that this happens, these variants occur." WHO officials said coronavirus mutations had so far been much slower than with influenza and that even the new U.K. variant remained much less transmissible than other diseases like mumps. They said vaccines developed to combat Covid-19 should handle the new variants as well, although checks were under way to ensure this was the case. The WHO said it expects to get more detail within days or weeks on the potential impact of the highly transmissible new coronavirus strain.







Pennsylvania student said she suffered heart failure at age 20 after mild case of Covid A Temple University student says she experienced a life-threatening heart condition weeks after recovering from a mild case of Covid-19. In a Facebook post from Dec. 8, Madie Neville writes that she returned to her family home for the Thanksgiving holiday following a diagnosis of Covid-19 in late October. "I was feeling completely normal and was able to put my COVID experience behind me," Neville wrote. "After all, I am a twenty year old girl in good health. I am the subset of the population that is supposed to be best equipped to able to handle COVID." Click here to read the full story.







British Airways to require Covid test for N.Y.-bound flights, Cuomo says Beginning Tuesday, British Airways will require passengers on flights to New York from the United Kingdom to test negative for Covid-19 before departure, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. He said Monday that the state was also in conversations with Delta and Virgin Atlantic to do the same. British Airways did not immediately comment about Cuomo's tweet. The announcement comes as the U.K. grapples with how to respond to a new mutant coronavirus strain and keep it from spreading worldwide. Experts estimate the variant could be 70 percent more transmissible than other earlier versions of the virus. Starting tomorrow @British_Airways will require passengers on UK flights to NY to show a negative COVID test before departure.



We are in conversations with Delta and Virgin Atlantic to do the same.



We can't let history repeat itself with this new virus variant. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 21, 2020







Excess Covid-19 deaths in CA hit older adults, Black and Latino residents the hardest, study shows From March through August, excess deaths in California were highest among older adults and Black and Latino residents, a study in JAMA Network Open finds. The study released Monday classified excess deaths as the numbers of expected deaths subtracted from the total amount of observed deaths. While the study showed older adults had the greatest quantity of excess deaths, it was younger adults who saw the greatest increase in excess deaths, "with rates more than doubling between the shutdown and reopening." The rates also changed as different Covid-19 policies were put in place. "Following the statewide shelter-in-place, Latino residents and those without a high school degree/GED had the greatest increase in excess per capita mortality, with rates more than tripling after reopening," the study said. "We hypothesize that this pattern reflects the risk of COVID-19 death faced by low-wage, essential workers and their social networks owing to occupational exposure, crowded housing, and inadequate access to testing or treatments.







Dr. Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils WASHINGTON — As Covid-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to "be vigilant" and limit celebrations to "your immediate household." For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households. "People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households." Click here to read the full story.






