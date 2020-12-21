Congress struck a deal Sunday on a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that includes a new round of direct payments and help for jobless Americans, families and businesses struggling in the pandemic.
The agreement includes stimulus checks of up to $600 a person based on income, a federal unemployment insurance bonus of $300 per week, over $284 billion more in loans for businesses struggling to pay rent and workers, vaccine distribution funds and $82 billion in funding for colleges and schools. It also includes the Democrats' priority of $25 billion in rental assistance and an extension of the eviction moratorium.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom was increasingly isolated on Monday as countries around the world rushed to shut their doors to the island nation after a possibly more infectious strain of the coronavirus was detected there.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
Your questions answered about the new coronavirus strain
Your questions answered about the new coronavirus strainDec. 21, 202001:29
Amid surge in cases, Los Angeles schools will remain closed after winter break
The country’s second-largest school district will not reopen campuses when students return next month from winter break as coronavirus infections continue to surge across Southern California, the head of Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday.
Calling Los Angeles the virus' “epicenter," Superintendent Austin Beutner said data shows that Los Angeles is recording cases at a rate more than triple that of New York City and San Francisco. The number of infections in the county is 15 times the level state health authorities have set for safely reopening schools, he said.
“It’s heart-wrenching to see the devastating impact this is having,” Beutner said.
Beutner didn’t say when he believed students might be able to return, noting that the district’s front door has a “Covid-19 lock” on it.
“Schools don’t have the key,” he said. “Local and state health authorities do.”
Biden to scientists, researchers: We owe you an awful lot
Congress to vote on second Covid-19 relief package
What’s in the $900 billion Covid relief bill?Dec. 21, 202001:47
Congress is expected to vote later Monday on a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort to provide direct aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.
Congressional leaders struck a deal on nearly $900 billion in Covid-19 relief late Sunday, including a new round of direct payments and unemployment benefits for Americans, families and businesses struggling in the pandemic.
The agreement includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earned up to $150,000, with an additional $600 for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
A new round of stimulus checks is coming. Here's what you can expect.
How much will I get?
Individuals who made up to $75,000 in 2019 will receive $600. Married couples who earned up to $150,000 will receive $1,200. Filers listed as "head of household" and who earned $112,500 or less will get $600. And families will receive an additional $600 — up from $500 in the spring — for each dependent under 18 in the household.
If your 2020 income qualifies you for a larger benefit than your 2019 filing, the difference in payment can be claimed on tax returns filed next year — a process that starts next month.
According to text of the legislation released Monday afternoon, the program is structured similarly to that of this past spring, with the checks getting smaller and eventually down to zero the further you get from $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of households and $150,000 for joint filers.