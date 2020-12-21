IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate passes Covid aid bill, Trump expected to sign

Covid live updates: Latest on coronavirus stimulus package and new strain found

Countries around the world were shutting their doors to Great Britain after a possibly more infectious strain of the coronavirus was detected.

Congress struck a deal Sunday on a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that includes a new round of direct payments and help for jobless Americans, families and businesses struggling in the pandemic.

The agreement includes stimulus checks of up to $600 a person based on income, a federal unemployment insurance bonus of $300 per week, over $284 billion more in loans for businesses struggling to pay rent and workers, vaccine distribution funds and $82 billion in funding for colleges and schools. It also includes the Democrats' priority of $25 billion in rental assistance and an extension of the eviction moratorium.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom was increasingly isolated on Monday as countries around the world rushed to shut their doors to the island nation after a possibly more infectious strain of the coronavirus was detected there.

16m ago / 4:34 AM UTC

Hospitals struggle with surge amid holiday travel

Tim Stelloh

47m ago / 4:03 AM UTC

Data scientist who says she was ousted over Covid numbers sues Florida

The Florida data scientist who says state officials fired her for refusing to change coronavirus numbers sued authorities Monday, alleging that a police raid on her home earlier this month was an illegal act of retaliation.

In a 19-page complaint filed in Tallahassee circuit court, lawyers for Rebekah Jones argued that officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement carried out the Dec. 7 raid to “silence” her online speech and curry favor with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has criticized Jones and whose office said she was fired in May for repeated “insubordination.”

Jones, who helped develop the state’s coronavirus dashboard, attributed her ouster to her refusal to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”

Dartunorro Clark

1h ago / 3:32 AM UTC

$900 billion Covid relief bill advances to Senate

The House on Monday passed a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, Congress' second effort this year to help Americans struggling during the pandemic.

The outcome had been all-but-assured after congressional leaders struck a deal late Sunday to provide $900 billion in aid, including a new round of stimulus checks and an extension of unemployment benefits for Americans.

The legislation passed the chamber 359 to 53 and now moves to the Senate, which is also expected to pass it.

2h ago / 3:10 AM UTC

Your questions answered about the new coronavirus strain

Tim Stelloh

2h ago / 2:38 AM UTC

Amid surge in cases, Los Angeles schools will remain closed after winter break

The country’s second-largest school district will not reopen campuses when students return next month from winter break as coronavirus infections continue to surge across Southern California, the head of Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday.

Calling Los Angeles the virus' “epicenter," Superintendent Austin Beutner said data shows that Los Angeles is recording cases at a rate more than triple that of New York City and San Francisco. The number of infections in the county is 15 times the level state health authorities have set for safely reopening schools, he said.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see the devastating impact this is having,” Beutner said.

Beutner didn’t say when he believed students might be able to return, noting that the district’s front door has a “Covid-19 lock” on it.

“Schools don’t have the key,” he said. “Local and state health authorities do.”

4h ago / 1:06 AM UTC

Biden to scientists, researchers: We owe you an awful lot

Dartunorro Clark

4h ago / 12:45 AM UTC

Congress to vote on second Covid-19 relief package

Congress is expected to vote later Monday on a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort to provide direct aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.

Congressional leaders struck a deal on nearly $900 billion in Covid-19 relief late Sunday, including a new round of direct payments and unemployment benefits for Americans, families and businesses struggling in the pandemic.

The agreement includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earned up to $150,000, with an additional $600 for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.

Allan Smith

4h ago / 1:12 AM UTC

A new round of stimulus checks is coming. Here's what you can expect.

How much will I get?

Individuals who made up to $75,000 in 2019 will receive $600. Married couples who earned up to $150,000 will receive $1,200. Filers listed as "head of household" and who earned $112,500 or less will get $600. And families will receive an additional $600 — up from $500 in the spring — for each dependent under 18 in the household.

If your 2020 income qualifies you for a larger benefit than your 2019 filing, the difference in payment can be claimed on tax returns filed next year — a process that starts next month.

According to text of the legislation released Monday afternoon, the program is structured similarly to that of this past spring, with the checks getting smaller and eventually down to zero the further you get from $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of households and $150,000 for joint filers.

Doha Madani

5h ago / 11:59 PM UTC

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 18 million, according to NBC News tally

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 18 million, according to an NBC News analysis of public health data.

The tally from NBC News, which is not a final aggregation for Monday's new case numbers, shows the country has added a million new cases since Thursday. America's pandemic death toll was an estimated 319,476, the data showed. 

News that two vaccines had been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration has inspired some optimism, but it will likely take months before inoculations are widely available.

As the country faces a record number of hospitalizations, cases and deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans to continue social distancing and wearing masks. The agency also advised against travel, saying "the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with people who live with you."

Erika Edwards

6h ago / 10:32 PM UTC

Covid-19 cases in kids hit record high last week

The U.S. logged a record high number of pediatric Covid-19 cases last week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Last week alone, 182,018 new pediatric cases were reported. Since early December, cases in children have increased by 25 percent.

More than 1.8 million cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in children since the beginning of the pandemic. Kids represent 12.3 percent of all Covid-19 cases in the U.S., a percentage that has steadily increased in recent months.

Severe complications of Covid-19 in kids are rare, as are hospitalizations, the AAP reported. But studies have shown children can spread the virus as well as anyone else. 

Death from Covid-19 is also rare among children. A total of 172 kids in the U.S. have died from Covid-19, less than 1 percent of all deaths from the disease in the U.S.

7h ago / 9:28 PM UTC

Watch: Biden receives coronavirus vaccine

NBC News