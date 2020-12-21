Hospitals struggle with surge amid holiday travel

SEE NEW POSTS

Amid surge in cases, Los Angeles schools will remain closed after winter break The country’s second-largest school district will not reopen campuses when students return next month from winter break as coronavirus infections continue to surge across Southern California, the head of Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday. Calling Los Angeles the virus' “epicenter," Superintendent Austin Beutner said data shows that Los Angeles is recording cases at a rate more than triple that of New York City and San Francisco. The number of infections in the county is 15 times the level state health authorities have set for safely reopening schools, he said. “It’s heart-wrenching to see the devastating impact this is having,” Beutner said. Beutner didn’t say when he believed students might be able to return, noting that the district’s front door has a “Covid-19 lock” on it. “Schools don’t have the key,” he said. “Local and state health authorities do.” Share this -







Biden to scientists, researchers: We owe you an awful lot Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine.



To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot.



And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it. pic.twitter.com/QBtB620i2V — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020 Share this -







A new round of stimulus checks is coming. Here's what you can expect. How much will I get? Individuals who made up to $75,000 in 2019 will receive $600. Married couples who earned up to $150,000 will receive $1,200. Filers listed as "head of household" and who earned $112,500 or less will get $600. And families will receive an additional $600 — up from $500 in the spring — for each dependent under 18 in the household. If your 2020 income qualifies you for a larger benefit than your 2019 filing, the difference in payment can be claimed on tax returns filed next year — a process that starts next month. According to text of the legislation released Monday afternoon, the program is structured similarly to that of this past spring, with the checks getting smaller and eventually down to zero the further you get from $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of households and $150,000 for joint filers. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





