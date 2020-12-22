Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort this year to bring much-needed aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.
The agreement — which easily passed in the House 359 to 53 before breezing through the Senate shortly before midnight in a 92-6 vote — includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earn up to $150,000, with $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days. However, because the 5,600-page bill is one of the largest and government funding runs out at midnight, lawmakers attached a separate bill to avoid a government shutdown for seven days.
Live Blog
South Korea shuts ski resorts, winter tourism to curb Covid spread
South Korea on Tuesday moved to shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading as a third wave of the pandemic proves much tougher to contain in the densely populated region around the capital city.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will close ski facilities, ice rinks and tourist attractions from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. Gatherings of more than four people will be banned while tighter anti-virus curbs will be imposed on restaurants to tamp down infections, he said in a televised briefing.
The announcement comes after Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recording its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday.
South Korea reported 869 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday, down from the daily record of 1,097 reported over the weekend.
Along with the nationwide curbs in place on winter sports facilities, all hotels and resorts are restricted to booking 50 percent of available rooms, KDCA deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.
Senate sends massive Covid relief package to Trump
Hours after House lawmakers passed a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, their Senate counterparts did the same late Monday night.
The legislation easily passed in the House — 359 to 53 — before breezing through the Senate shortly before midnight in a 92-6 vote.
The nearly $900 billion package, which includes a new round of stimulus checks, an extension of unemployment benefits and more money for vaccines and education.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days. However, because the 5,600-page bill is one of the largest, and government funding runs out at midnight, lawmakers attached a separate bill to avoid a government shutdown for seven days.
Hospitals struggle with surge amid holiday travel
Data scientist who says she was ousted over Covid numbers sues Florida
The Florida data scientist who says state officials fired her for refusing to change coronavirus numbers sued authorities Monday, alleging that a police raid on her home earlier this month was an illegal act of retaliation.
In a 19-page complaint filed in Tallahassee circuit court, lawyers for Rebekah Jones argued that officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement carried out the Dec. 7 raid to “silence” her online speech and curry favor with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has criticized Jones and whose office said she was fired in May for repeated “insubordination.”
Jones, who helped develop the state’s coronavirus dashboard, attributed her ouster to her refusal to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”
Your questions answered about the new coronavirus strain
Amid surge in cases, Los Angeles schools will remain closed after winter break
The country’s second-largest school district will not reopen campuses when students return next month from winter break as coronavirus infections continue to surge across Southern California, the head of Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday.
Calling Los Angeles the virus' “epicenter," Superintendent Austin Beutner said data shows that Los Angeles is recording cases at a rate more than triple that of New York City and San Francisco. The number of infections in the county is 15 times the level state health authorities have set for safely reopening schools, he said.
“It’s heart-wrenching to see the devastating impact this is having,” Beutner said.
Beutner didn’t say when he believed students might be able to return, noting that the district’s front door has a “Covid-19 lock” on it.
“Schools don’t have the key,” he said. “Local and state health authorities do.”