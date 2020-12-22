Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort this year to bring much-needed aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.
The agreement — which easily passed in the House 359 to 53 before breezing through the Senate shortly before midnight in a 92-6 vote — includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earn up to $150,000, with $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days. However, because the 5,600-page bill is one of the largest and government funding runs out at midnight, lawmakers attached a separate bill to avoid a government shutdown for seven days.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
Data scientist who says she was ousted over Covid numbers sues Florida
The Florida data scientist who says state officials fired her for refusing to change coronavirus numbers sued authorities Monday, alleging that a police raid on her home earlier this month was an illegal act of retaliation.
In a 19-page complaint filed in Tallahassee circuit court, lawyers for Rebekah Jones argued that officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement carried out the Dec. 7 raid to “silence” her online speech and curry favor with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has criticized Jones and whose office said she was fired in May for repeated “insubordination.”
Jones, who helped develop the state’s coronavirus dashboard, attributed her ouster to her refusal to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”
Your questions answered about the new coronavirus strain
Your questions answered about the new coronavirus strainDec. 21, 202001:29
Amid surge in cases, Los Angeles schools will remain closed after winter break
The country’s second-largest school district will not reopen campuses when students return next month from winter break as coronavirus infections continue to surge across Southern California, the head of Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday.
Calling Los Angeles the virus' “epicenter," Superintendent Austin Beutner said data shows that Los Angeles is recording cases at a rate more than triple that of New York City and San Francisco. The number of infections in the county is 15 times the level state health authorities have set for safely reopening schools, he said.
“It’s heart-wrenching to see the devastating impact this is having,” Beutner said.
Beutner didn’t say when he believed students might be able to return, noting that the district’s front door has a “Covid-19 lock” on it.
“Schools don’t have the key,” he said. “Local and state health authorities do.”