Senate sends massive Covid relief package to Trump

Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort this year to bring much-needed aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.

The agreement — which easily passed in the House 359 to 53 before breezing through the Senate shortly before midnight in a 92-6 vote — includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earn up to $150,000, with $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days. However, because the 5,600-page bill is one of the largest and government funding runs out at midnight, lawmakers attached a separate bill to avoid a government shutdown for seven days.