L.A. County churches allowed to hold indoor services after ban is lifted

SEE NEW POSTS

Ireland faces weeks-long shutdown amid 'enormous' Covid-19 concern Ireland will shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve and they may not open again until early March amid “enormous concern” for older people from a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the government said on Tuesday. “One of the real concerns that we have is that unlike the second wave, the virus seems to be affecting older people in quite high numbers and that is causing us enormous concern,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference. “Because what is very likely to happen over the next couple of days is that younger people who have been out socializing, perhaps carrying the virus, will then mix with older people over Christmas and that is a recipe for disaster," Varadkar said. The measures will be reviewed on Jan. 12, but Varadkar said shuttered business should operate on the assumption they will be closed until the end of February or early March when a critical mass of the population should be vaccinated. Share this -







More in the U.S. have contracted Covid-19 in December than in any other month Monday, as the U.S. crossed the 18 million mark, the country also set a record for most cases recorded in a month when it surpassed November's record 4.3 million cases. As of Tuesday more than 4.5 million cases have been recorded in December, according to NBC News' tally. Close to 52,000 deaths have been counted in the month. The country reported 183,538 cases and 1,712 deaths Monday. Share this -







Fauci, other top health officials to receive Moderna vaccine on camera WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top government health officials will receive the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will receive the shot around 10 a.m. ET at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The other people who are also being vaccinated include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, NIH Office of Research Services Director Colleen A. McGowan and six health care workers from the clinical center. They will receive the Moderna vaccine from the agency's first shipment of 100 doses. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Biden aides weighing boosting vaccine production with Defense Production Act WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory team consulted scientists and supply chain experts about whether he should invoke a wartime production law to help produce and administer more Covid-19 vaccines, two advisers familiar with the discussions said. President Donald Trump has already invoked the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to speed the production of medical supplies and components to test for the coronavirus, and he has raised the possibility of using the law again for vaccines. Manufacturers have said there could be a shortage of components to make the vaccines. The DPA was enacted during the Korean War to allow the federal government to compel manufacturing production for national defense. Biden's team has explored using it soon after he takes office next month to try to meet the goal of mass vaccination by summer, the advisers said. Biden's aides have already begun to warn that the Trump administration's timeline projecting mass vaccination in the spring may be too optimistic, carrying the risk that Biden will be blamed when expectations aren't met. Whether to invoke the DPA to speed production could be an early test for Biden. Read the full story here. Share this -







Inside the chaotic first days of the effort to vaccinate America One tray of Covid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer contains 975 doses — way too many for a rural hospital in Arkansas. But with the logistical gymnastics required to safely get the Pfizer vaccine to rural health care workers, splitting the trays into smaller shipments has its own dangers. Once out of the freezer that keeps it at 94 degrees below zero, the vaccine lasts only five days and must be refrigerated in transit. In Arkansas — where over 40 percent of its counties are rural and Covid-19 infections are climbing — solving this distribution puzzle is urgently critical, said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state’s epidemiologist. “If their providers come down with Covid-19,” Dillaha said, “there’s no one there to take care of the patients.” Such quandaries resonate with officials in Georgia, Kentucky, Utah, Indiana, Wisconsin and Colorado. The first push of the nation’s mass Covid-19 vaccination effort has been chaotic, marked by a lack of guidance and miscommunication from the federal level. With Washington punting most vaccination decisions, each state and county is left to weigh where to send vaccines first and which of two vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use makes the most sense for each nursing home, hospital, local health department and even school. And after state officials warned for months they lacked the resources to distribute vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is only now set to receive a major bump in funding — $8.75 billion in Congress’ latest relief bill, which lawmakers are likely to pass this week. Read the full story here. Share this -







BioNTech-Pfizer says testing vaccine effectiveness against new highly infectious strain BioNTech is testing the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer against a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus as it prepares to send 12.5 million doses to EU countries by the end of year. The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot on Monday. The EU deliveries amount to more than half the 20 million doses expected to be available in the United States before the end of the year, BioNTech's chief business officer, Sean Marett, told a briefing. With two shots administered three weeks apart, the supplies are enough to vaccinate 6.25 million people in the bloc. Preparations for the roll-out come as the identification of a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus in Britain causes chaos across the region, with countries shutting off travel ties with the United Kingdom and disrupting trade ahead of the Christmas holiday. BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said the company is testing whether the vaccine is effective against the variant strain and expects results in the next two weeks. "There is no reason to be concerned or worried until we get the data," he said. Share this -





