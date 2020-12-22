SEE NEW POSTS

Covid pandemic turned 2020 into deadliest year in U.S. history, CDC finds This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic. Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019. U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15 percent, and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted. That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46 percent that year, compared with 1917. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Ireland faces weeks-long shutdown amid 'enormous' Covid-19 concern Ireland will shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve and they may not open again until early March amid “enormous concern” for older people from a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the government said on Tuesday. “One of the real concerns that we have is that unlike the second wave, the virus seems to be affecting older people in quite high numbers and that is causing us enormous concern,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference. “Because what is very likely to happen over the next couple of days is that younger people who have been out socializing, perhaps carrying the virus, will then mix with older people over Christmas and that is a recipe for disaster," Varadkar said. The measures will be reviewed on Jan. 12, but Varadkar said shuttered business should operate on the assumption they will be closed until the end of February or early March when a critical mass of the population should be vaccinated. Share this -







More in the U.S. have contracted Covid-19 in December than in any other month Monday, as the U.S. crossed the 18 million mark, the country also set a record for most cases recorded in a month when it surpassed November's record 4.3 million cases. As of Tuesday more than 4.5 million cases have been recorded in December, according to NBC News' tally. Close to 52,000 deaths have been counted in the month. The country reported 183,538 cases and 1,712 deaths Monday. Share this -







Fauci, other top health officials to receive Moderna vaccine on camera WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top government health officials will receive the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will receive the shot around 10 a.m. ET at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The other people who are also being vaccinated include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, NIH Office of Research Services Director Colleen A. McGowan and six health care workers from the clinical center. They will receive the Moderna vaccine from the agency's first shipment of 100 doses. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Biden aides weighing boosting vaccine production with Defense Production Act WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory team consulted scientists and supply chain experts about whether he should invoke a wartime production law to help produce and administer more Covid-19 vaccines, two advisers familiar with the discussions said. President Donald Trump has already invoked the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to speed the production of medical supplies and components to test for the coronavirus, and he has raised the possibility of using the law again for vaccines. Manufacturers have said there could be a shortage of components to make the vaccines. The DPA was enacted during the Korean War to allow the federal government to compel manufacturing production for national defense. Biden's team has explored using it soon after he takes office next month to try to meet the goal of mass vaccination by summer, the advisers said. Biden's aides have already begun to warn that the Trump administration's timeline projecting mass vaccination in the spring may be too optimistic, carrying the risk that Biden will be blamed when expectations aren't met. Whether to invoke the DPA to speed production could be an early test for Biden. Read the full story here. Share this -





