SEE NEW POSTS

South Carolina governor tests positive for Covid-19, experiencing 'mild symptoms' South Carolina Governor Henry McCaster tested positive for Covid-19 Monday evening and is experiencing "mild symptoms," his office said Tuesday. The governor underwent testing after "coming into close contact" with the virus. He currently has a cough and is fatigued, his office said. His wife, Peggy, is asymptomatic. The governor will also receive monoclonal antibody treatment based on advice from his physician. Gov. McCaster is now one of the more than 275,000 South Carolinas to contract the virus, according to an NBC News tally. Almost 5,000 people in the state have died from Covid-19. Share this -







Covid pandemic turned 2020 into deadliest year in U.S. history, CDC finds This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic. Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019. U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15 percent, and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted. That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46 percent that year, compared with 1917. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Ireland faces weeks-long shutdown amid 'enormous' Covid-19 concern Ireland will shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve and they may not open again until early March amid “enormous concern” for older people from a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the government said on Tuesday. “One of the real concerns that we have is that unlike the second wave, the virus seems to be affecting older people in quite high numbers and that is causing us enormous concern,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference. “Because what is very likely to happen over the next couple of days is that younger people who have been out socializing, perhaps carrying the virus, will then mix with older people over Christmas and that is a recipe for disaster," Varadkar said. The measures will be reviewed on Jan. 12, but Varadkar said shuttered business should operate on the assumption they will be closed until the end of February or early March when a critical mass of the population should be vaccinated. Share this -







More in the U.S. have contracted Covid-19 in December than in any other month Monday, as the U.S. crossed the 18 million mark, the country also set a record for most cases recorded in a month when it surpassed November's record 4.3 million cases. As of Tuesday more than 4.5 million cases have been recorded in December, according to NBC News' tally. Close to 52,000 deaths have been counted in the month. The country reported 183,538 cases and 1,712 deaths Monday. Share this -





