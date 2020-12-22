Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort this year to bring much-needed aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.
The agreement — which easily passed in the House 359 to 53 before breezing through the Senate shortly before midnight in a 92-6 vote — includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earn up to $150,000, with $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days. However, because the 5,600-page bill is one of the largest and government funding runs out at midnight, lawmakers attached a separate bill to avoid a government shutdown for seven days.
Live Blog
Massachusetts implements stricter Covid-19 rules
Governor Charlie Baker announced additional Covid-19 restrictions in Massachusetts on Tuesday as the state continues to fight a rising case load.
The new rules, which go into effect the day after Christmas, limit indoor capacity at restaurants, performance venues, gyms, personal services, and other businesses to 25 percent. Indoor gatherings will also be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
The governor also announced further guidelines on elective surgeries, telling hospitals "to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity," beginning on Saturday.
Massachusetts has recorded more than 327,000 cases of Covid-19, including more than 11,700 deaths, according to an NBC News tally.
Antarctica sees first coronavirus cases after 36 people reportedly test positive
Antarctica, as of last week, was the only continent on the planet free of the coronavirus.
But that appears to have changed after 36 people stationed at a Chilean research base tested positive for the virus, according to local media reports.
Twenty-six members of the Chilean military and 10 maintenance workers stationed at the Base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme in the Antarctic Peninsula tested positive, authorities told the Chilean news program 24 Horas.
The reports did not specify when coronavirus was detected in the 36 people.
The Chilean Antarctic Institute did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
South Carolina governor tests positive for Covid-19, experiencing 'mild symptoms'
South Carolina Governor Henry McCaster tested positive for Covid-19 Monday evening and is experiencing "mild symptoms," his office said Tuesday.
The governor underwent testing after "coming into close contact" with the virus. He currently has a cough and is fatigued, his office said. His wife, Peggy, is asymptomatic.
The governor will also receive monoclonal antibody treatment based on advice from his physician.
Gov. McCaster is now one of the more than 275,000 South Carolinas to contract the virus, according to an NBC News tally. Almost 5,000 people in the state have died from Covid-19.
Covid pandemic turned 2020 into deadliest year in U.S. history, CDC finds
This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic.
Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15 percent, and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted.
That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46 percent that year, compared with 1917.
L.A. County churches allowed to hold indoor services after ban is lifted
Places of worship in Los Angeles County can resume services inside their buildings after public health officials modified an order that previously banned indoor church gatherings.
The county's Department of Public Health Officer released the revised order on Saturday, which allows churches to host indoor and outdoor services "provided that strict physical distancing is followed, which requires a minimum of six feet between persons from different households."
"Face coverings or masks that cover both the nose and mouth must be worn at all times while on site," the order states.
The change was in response to the Supreme Court ordering lower courts in the state to reconsider restrictions on church services.
Covid: Experts warn it's likely too late to stop more infectious variant of virus
LONDON — Dozens of countries have effectively tried to seal off the islands of the United Kingdom in a drastic attempt to halt the global spread of a new coronavirus variant.
But it may be too late, some experts warn.
The new variant — apparently so infectious it prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to effectively cancel Christmas for millions — has already been detected in places as far flung as Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Iceland and Australia.
A similar variant, which emerged separately but shares the same mutation in its spike protein, has been detected in South Africa, according to Nextstrain, an open-source project that tracks genetic codes in real time.
Ireland faces weeks-long shutdown amid 'enormous' Covid-19 concern
Ireland will shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve and they may not open again until early March amid “enormous concern” for older people from a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the government said on Tuesday.
“One of the real concerns that we have is that unlike the second wave, the virus seems to be affecting older people in quite high numbers and that is causing us enormous concern,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference.
“Because what is very likely to happen over the next couple of days is that younger people who have been out socializing, perhaps carrying the virus, will then mix with older people over Christmas and that is a recipe for disaster," Varadkar said.
The measures will be reviewed on Jan. 12, but Varadkar said shuttered business should operate on the assumption they will be closed until the end of February or early March when a critical mass of the population should be vaccinated.