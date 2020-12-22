Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass a massive Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, its second effort this year to bring much-needed aid to Americans struggling during the pandemic.
The agreement — which easily passed in the House 359 to 53 before breezing through the Senate shortly before midnight in a 92-6 vote — includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and married couples who earn up to $150,000, with $600 more for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days. However, because the 5,600-page bill is one of the largest and government funding runs out at midnight, lawmakers attached a separate bill to avoid a government shutdown for seven days.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
What scientists still want to know about the new coronavirus variant in the U.K.
A new variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom has sparked alarm across the globe, but scientists say there is still much to learn about whether these changes to the virus make it more infectious.
The variant, called B.1.1.7., has a handful of mutations in its genetic code. Some of these mutations slightly alter the virus’s so-called spike protein, which allows it to bind to and infect cells. These alterations to the spike protein could potentially make the virus spread easier.
But whether the new variant is in fact more transmissible is a major question for scientists.
Birx addresses reports about Thanksgiving travel, says she will retire soon
In a new interview with Newsy TV, White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks out following an Associated Press report about her Thanksgiving travel.
Asked whether she intends to stay working in the government in the incoming Biden administration, Birx said that she will be “helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire.”
Though she didn’t name the AP report directly, Birx highlighted “what was done in the last week to my family.” She said that she intends to “be helpful through a period of time,” but added that “this experience has been a bit overwhelming, it’s been very difficult on my family.”
As the AP reported earlier this week, Birx, who had before the holidays urged Americans to limit celebrations to “your immediate household,” traveled to her Delaware vacation home over Thanksgiving weekend with several family members.
"They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this, when it's my daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months ... These are all very difficult things," she told Newsy.
European Union throws isolated Britain a lifeline over coronavirus border closures
BRUSSELS — The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in Covid-19 isolation, recommending that E.U. members roll-back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and people to return home for Christmas.
Much of the world shut their borders to Britain after a mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England, halting a chunk of trade with the rest of Europe and leaving truckers stranded.
With lines of trucks snaking to the horizon in Kent, England, and supermarket shelves stripped just days before Christmas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to get French President Emmanuel Macron to lift a ban on freight from Britain.
Johnson and his advisers said the mutated variant of the virus, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was spreading rapidly but that it had been identified because British scientists were efficient at genomic surveillance.
Massachusetts implements stricter Covid-19 rules
Governor Charlie Baker announced additional Covid-19 restrictions in Massachusetts on Tuesday as the state continues to fight a rising case load.
The new rules, which go into effect the day after Christmas, limit indoor capacity at restaurants, performance venues, gyms, personal services, and other businesses to 25 percent. Indoor gatherings will also be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
The governor also announced further guidelines on elective surgeries, telling hospitals "to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity," beginning on Saturday.
Massachusetts has recorded more than 327,000 cases of Covid-19, including more than 11,700 deaths, according to an NBC News tally.
Antarctica sees first coronavirus cases after 36 people reportedly test positive
Antarctica, as of last week, was the only continent on the planet free of the coronavirus.
But that appears to have changed after 36 people stationed at a Chilean research base tested positive for the virus, according to local media reports.
Twenty-six members of the Chilean military and 10 maintenance workers stationed at the Base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme in the Antarctic Peninsula tested positive, authorities told the Chilean news program 24 Horas.
The reports did not specify when coronavirus was detected in the 36 people.
The Chilean Antarctic Institute did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
South Carolina governor tests positive for Covid-19, experiencing 'mild symptoms'
South Carolina Governor Henry McCaster tested positive for Covid-19 Monday evening and is experiencing "mild symptoms," his office said Tuesday.
The governor underwent testing after "coming into close contact" with the virus. He currently has a cough and is fatigued, his office said. His wife, Peggy, is asymptomatic.
The governor will also receive monoclonal antibody treatment based on advice from his physician.
Gov. McCaster is now one of the more than 275,000 South Carolinas to contract the virus, according to an NBC News tally. Almost 5,000 people in the state have died from Covid-19.
Covid pandemic turned 2020 into deadliest year in U.S. history, CDC finds
This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic.
Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15 percent, and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted.
That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46 percent that year, compared with 1917.
Watch: Dr. Fauci, Secy. Azar receive coronavirus vaccineDec. 22, 202002:18
L.A. County churches allowed to hold indoor services after ban is lifted
Places of worship in Los Angeles County can resume services inside their buildings after public health officials modified an order that previously banned indoor church gatherings.
The county's Department of Public Health Officer released the revised order on Saturday, which allows churches to host indoor and outdoor services "provided that strict physical distancing is followed, which requires a minimum of six feet between persons from different households."
"Face coverings or masks that cover both the nose and mouth must be worn at all times while on site," the order states.
The change was in response to the Supreme Court ordering lower courts in the state to reconsider restrictions on church services.