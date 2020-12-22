SEE NEW POSTS

Man who fell ill on United flight from Florida died of Covid-19, coroner confirms Covid-19 caused the death of a traveler who fell ill aboard a flight from Florida to California last week, Louisiana authorities said Tuesday. Jefferson Parish coroners listed "acute respiratory failure" and "Covid-19" as causes of death for Isaias Hernandez, a 69-year-old Los Angeles resident. Hernandez had been aboard a westbound United Airlines flight from Orlando to Los Angeles last Monday. After falling ill, two fellow travelers — a nurse and EMT — performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him, witnesses said. The flight was diverted to New Orleans and Hernandez died that night at a hospital in Kenner, Louisiana, according to the coroner's report. Click here to read the full story.







What scientists still want to know about the new coronavirus variant in the U.K. A new variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom has sparked alarm across the globe, but scientists say there is still much to learn about whether these changes to the virus make it more infectious. The variant, called B.1.1.7., has a handful of mutations in its genetic code. Some of these mutations slightly alter the virus's so-called spike protein, which allows it to bind to and infect cells. These alterations to the spike protein could potentially make the virus spread easier. But whether the new variant is in fact more transmissible is a major question for scientists. Click here to read the full story.







Birx addresses reports about Thanksgiving travel, says she will retire soon In a new interview with Newsy TV, White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks out following an Associated Press report about her Thanksgiving travel. Asked whether she intends to stay working in the government in the incoming Biden administration, Birx said that she will be "helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire." Though she didn't name the AP report directly, Birx highlighted "what was done in the last week to my family." She said that she intends to "be helpful through a period of time," but added that "this experience has been a bit overwhelming, it's been very difficult on my family." As the AP reported earlier this week, Birx, who had before the holidays urged Americans to limit celebrations to "your immediate household," traveled to her Delaware vacation home over Thanksgiving weekend with several family members. "They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this, when it's my daughter hasn't left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months ... These are all very difficult things," she told Newsy.







Massachusetts implements stricter Covid-19 rules Governor Charlie Baker announced additional Covid-19 restrictions in Massachusetts on Tuesday as the state continues to fight a rising case load. The new rules, which go into effect the day after Christmas, limit indoor capacity at restaurants, performance venues, gyms, personal services, and other businesses to 25 percent. Indoor gatherings will also be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. The governor also announced further guidelines on elective surgeries, telling hospitals "to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity," beginning on Saturday. Massachusetts has recorded more than 327,000 cases of Covid-19, including more than 11,700 deaths, according to an NBC News tally.







Antarctica sees first coronavirus cases after 36 people reportedly test positive Antarctica, as of last week, was the only continent on the planet free of the coronavirus. But that appears to have changed after 36 people stationed at a Chilean research base tested positive for the virus, according to local media reports. Twenty-six members of the Chilean military and 10 maintenance workers stationed at the Base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme in the Antarctic Peninsula tested positive, authorities told the Chilean news program 24 Horas. The reports did not specify when coronavirus was detected in the 36 people. The Chilean Antarctic Institute did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.







South Carolina governor tests positive for Covid-19, experiencing 'mild symptoms' South Carolina Governor Henry McCaster tested positive for Covid-19 Monday evening and is experiencing "mild symptoms," his office said Tuesday. The governor underwent testing after "coming into close contact" with the virus. He currently has a cough and is fatigued, his office said. His wife, Peggy, is asymptomatic. The governor will also receive monoclonal antibody treatment based on advice from his physician. Gov. McCaster is now one of the more than 275,000 South Carolinas to contract the virus, according to an NBC News tally. Almost 5,000 people in the state have died from Covid-19.






