The United States on Tuesday saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, according to a count of reports by NBC News. The 3,350 reported deaths break a previous single-day high that was set just last week, on Dec. 16.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump criticized a massive Covid-19 relief package that had just been passed by Congress.
Trump said in a video that he wanted the bill to be amended to increase the $600 direct payment to $2,000, as well as other changes. Trump didn't explicitly say he would veto it, but his remarks suggested that he might.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
U.S. reports more Covid deaths than ever before
The United States on Tuesday saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, according to a count of reports by NBC News.
The 3,350 reported deaths break a previous single-day high that was set just last week, on Dec. 16.
In the last week, 18,980 people have died in the U.S. related to Covid-19, a faster rate than any other time during the pandemic, that NBC News tally shows.
There were 204,516 Covid-19 cases reported in the U.S. on Tuesday. The single-day record for reported cases was on Friday with 248,259 cases, according to NBC News' count.
Overall, the U.S. has seen more than 18.2 million cases of Covid-19 in the U.S., and more than 323,000 people have died, according to NBC News' count.