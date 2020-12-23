IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Covid live updates: U.S. marks another daily death record as Trump criticizes coronavirus relief bill

The president had been expected to sign the bill, but he then called for bigger payments. He didn't directly say he would veto it.

Biden on coronavirus pandemic: 'Our darkest days' ahead of us

Dec. 22, 202001:27

The United States on Tuesday saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, according to a count of reports by NBC News. The 3,350 reported deaths break a previous single-day high that was set just last week, on Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump criticized a massive Covid-19 relief package that had just been passed by Congress.

Trump said in a video that he wanted the bill to be amended to increase the $600 direct payment to $2,000, as well as other changes. Trump didn't explicitly say he would veto it, but his remarks suggested that he might.

Phil Helsel

15m ago / 11:25 AM UTC

U.S. reports more Covid deaths than ever before

