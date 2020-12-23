Anger boils over in Dover as stranded truckers demand to leave U.K.

The United States on Tuesday saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, according to a count of reports by NBC News. The 3,350 reported deaths break a previous single-day high that was set just last week, on Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump criticized a massive Covid-19 relief package that had just been passed by Congress.

Trump said in a video that he wanted the bill to be amended to increase the $600 direct payment to $2,000, as well as other changes. Trump didn't explicitly say he would veto it, but his remarks suggested that he might.

