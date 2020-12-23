SEE NEW POSTS

'It's been shattering': Heartache and hope in America's Black churches Black churches have certainly not been spared from the incalculable loss from the coronavirus pandemic. Churches have long been a haven for Black communities, as places for spiritual nourishment, social connection, community organizing. But with the pandemic hitting Black populations disproportionately, communities are reeling from the loss of pastors and other faith leaders. The deaths have tested churches' resolve while expanding their imagination about how to function during and, eventually, after the pandemic. "Covid-19 for the Black church has been devastating," said the Rev. Eric George Vickers, lead pastor of the historic Beulah Baptist Church in Atlanta. "Church is community for us. It's the place for spiritual guidance, social awareness, home training, encouragement, you name it. The loss this year can't be properly explained or expressed. It can only be experienced." With widespread sorrow, however, does come some sense of hope. Read full story here.







Anger boils over in Dover as stranded truckers demand to leave U.K. DOVER, England — Truck drivers scuffled with police and sounded their horns in protest around the English port of Dover as a partial blockade by France designed to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant angered thousands stranded before Christmas. Paris and London agreed late on Tuesday that drivers carrying a negative test result could board ferries for Calais from Wednesday after much of the world shut its borders to Britain to contain the new mutated variant. A British minister said the military would start testing drivers but he warned that it would take time to clear the backlog, hammering Britain's most important trade route for food just days before it leaves the European Union's orbit. Huge lines of trucks have been stacked on a motorway towards the Eurotunnel Channel Tunnel and Dover in the southeast county of Kent, while others have been parked on the former nearby airport at Manston. TV footage showed drivers honking their truck horns and flashing lights in unison in protest.







The mental health toll of being a 'model minority' in 2020 In a year that saw the closing of businesses, skyrocketing unemployment and ongoing hate incidents concurrent with the public health crisis, the severity of Asian Americans' struggles has been minimized at best or gone unnoticed at worst, experts say. Many trace the invisibility of the community's challenges, in part, to the mythical characterization of the racial group as compliant, successful and faring well — tropes that have long obscured the reality of their struggles. Asian Americans are the racial group least likely to reach out for help. And that fact — coupled with an already existing belief that AAPIs don't struggle — has only exacerbated pandemic-related problems for the community. The group is roughly three times less likely than whites to seek mental health help. While Asian Americans report fewer mental health conditions than their white counterparts, they are more likely to consider and attempt suicide. "Especially when you when you talk about the invisibility of some of their issues, in a sense, it's almost a self-fulfilling prophecy," Richelle Concepcion, president of the Asian American Psychological Association, told NBC Asian America. Read full story here.







In France, a pandemic dilemma over holiday rights for elders PARIS — Until Jan. 3, France is springing nursing home residents for the holidays. The aim is to alleviate some of the mental suffering and solitude of the pandemic by allowing multi-generation family reunions, which have been off-limits during repeated lockdowns for fear of relatives infecting each other. And so a year full of sorrows and privations is ending with nursing home residents and their families facing the agonizing dilemma of whether a few days, or hours, of communal Christmas and New Year's cheer are worth risking lives for. As well as trips out of the nursing homes, the three-week window of relaxed rules also allows families to visit home residents — including those infected with Covid-19. On the other hand, even without the pandemic, this might be the last chance for many elderly people to celebrate Christmas with their families. The year-end gift of freedom also comes with strings attached: Residents face a government-mandated week of solitary confinement in their rooms when they return.






