Gov't agrees to buy additional 100 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The U.S. counted 3,350 Covid-19 deaths and 204,516 new cases Tuesday as the virus continues its spread.

The nation's toll is at more than 323,000 deaths and 18.3 million infections, according to NBC News' tally.

The U.S. has averaged 218,796 cases per day and 2,755 reported deaths per day the past week. Four weeks ago the country averaged 163,057 cases and 1,535 deaths per day.

These states set single-day records:

Share this -







New coronavirus variant likely mutated in one person in southeast England, experts say The new coronavirus variant — which has prompted dozens of countries to close their doors to the United Kingdom and sparked chaos at British ports — likely first mutated inside a single person in southeast England, the government's expert advisers said Wednesday. Peter Horby, chair of the U.K. government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, or Nervtag, told British lawmakers Wednesday that the virus was first spotted on Dec. 8 and likely originated in a single person in Kent, a coastal county southeast of London. After weeks of analysis, Horby said scientists are now "almost certain" that the new variant is more infections than others in circulation — perhaps up to 70 percent more transmissible. He said they do not yet know whether it is any more or less deadly, and whether it would respond any differently to vaccines or antibodies from previous infection. The variant has an unusually high number of mutations, which usually happens when a person has a long-term infection that allows the virus to change while inside the body, Horby said. This usually happens with people who are immunocompromised, or who have been exposed to treatments such as convalescent plasma, he added. Despite new lockdown measures imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the new variant has already been detected in every region of the U.K. and international travel bans have not stopped it being detected across Europe and as far away as Australia. Many experts believe it is likely in the United States already. Share this -







'It's been shattering': Heartache and hope in America's Black churches Black churches have certainly not been spared from the incalculable loss from the coronavirus pandemic. Churches have long been a haven for Black communities, as places for spiritual nourishment, social connection, community organizing. But with the pandemic hitting Black populations disproportionately, communities are reeling from the loss of pastors and other faith leaders. The deaths have tested churches' resolve while expanding their imagination about how to function during and, eventually, after the pandemic. "Covid-19 for the Black church has been devastating," said the Rev. Eric George Vickers, lead pastor of the historic Beulah Baptist Church in Atlanta. "Church is community for us. It's the place for spiritual guidance, social awareness, home training, encouragement, you name it. The loss this year can't be properly explained or expressed. It can only be experienced." With widespread sorrow, however, does come some sense of hope. Read full story here. Share this -







Anger boils over in Dover as stranded truckers demand to leave U.K. DOVER, England — Truck drivers scuffled with police and sounded their horns in protest around the English port of Dover as a partial blockade by France designed to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant angered thousands stranded before Christmas. Paris and London agreed late on Tuesday that drivers carrying a negative test result could board ferries for Calais from Wednesday after much of the world shut its borders to Britain to contain the new mutated variant. A British minister said the military would start testing drivers but he warned that it would take time to clear the backlog, hammering Britain's most important trade route for food just days before it leaves the European Union's orbit. Huge lines of trucks have been stacked on a motorway towards the Eurotunnel Channel Tunnel and Dover in the southeast county of Kent, while others have been parked on the former nearby airport at Manston. TV footage showed drivers honking their truck horns and flashing lights in unison in protest. Share this -







The mental health toll of being a 'model minority' in 2020 In a year that saw the closing of businesses, skyrocketing unemployment and ongoing hate incidents concurrent with the public health crisis, the severity of Asian Americans’ struggles has been minimized at best or gone unnoticed at worst, experts say. Many trace the invisibility of the community’s challenges, in part, to the mythical characterization of the racial group as compliant, successful and faring well — tropes that have long obscured the reality of their struggles. Asian Americans are the racial group least likely to reach out for help. And that fact — coupled with an already existing belief that AAPIs don't struggle — has only exacerbated pandemic-related problems for the community. The group is roughly three times less likely than whites to seek mental health help. While Asian Americans report fewer mental health conditions than their white counterparts, they are more likely to consider and attempt suicide. “Especially when you when you talk about the invisibility of some of their issues, in a sense, it's almost a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Richelle Concepcion, president of the Asian American Psychological Association, told NBC Asian America. Read full story here. Share this -







In France, a pandemic dilemma over holiday rights for elders PARIS — Until Jan. 3, France is springing nursing home residents for the holidays. The aim is to alleviate some of the mental suffering and solitude of the pandemic by allowing multi-generation family reunions, which have been off-limits during repeated lockdowns for fear of relatives infecting each other. And so a year full of sorrows and privations is ending with nursing home residents and their families facing the agonizing dilemma of whether a few days, or hours, of communal Christmas and New Year's cheer are worth risking lives for. As well as trips out of the nursing homes, the three-week window of relaxed rules also allows families to visit home residents — including those infected with Covid-19. On the other hand, even without the pandemic, this might be the last chance for many elderly people to celebrate Christmas with their families. The year-end gift of freedom also comes with strings attached: Residents face a government-mandated week of solitary confinement in their rooms when they return. Share this -





