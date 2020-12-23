The United States on Tuesday saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, according to a count of reports by NBC News. The 3,350 reported deaths break a previous single-day high that was set just last week, on Dec. 16.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump criticized a massive Covid-19 relief package that had just been passed by Congress.
Trump said in a video that he wanted the bill to be amended to increase the $600 direct payment to $2,000, as well as other changes. Trump didn't explicitly say he would veto it, but his remarks suggested that he might.
Live Blog
NYC health care worker suffers 'serious' reaction to vaccine
A New York City health care worker who had a "significant allergic reaction" after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine is in stable condition, health officials said Wednesday.
The officials cautioned that it was the only report so far of a "serious adverse event" of the more than 30,000 vaccinations administered to health care workers in the city this month. The city's Department of Health did not specifically say whether the worker received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or an alternative vaccine created by the biotechnology company Moderna.
But health officials said side effects and allergic reactions are possible in some people, although uncommon, adding that clinical trials and reports that showed adverse effects associated with the Pfizer vaccine indicated "reactions such as these are rare."
The most common side effects associated with the Moderna vaccine were fatigue, headache and muscle pain, according to Food and Drug Administration documents released last week.
Some NYSE operations to return to remote work amid case surge
Some New York Stock Exchange workers will return to remote working amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the largest city in the U.S.
“On Monday, December 28, 2020, in response to changes in the NYC-area public health conditions, NYSE Designated Market Makers (DMMs) will temporarily return to remote operations (with limited exceptions),” the NYSE said in a statement on Tuesday.
“DMMs will retain their regulatory obligations to maintain fair and orderly markets in all NYSE-listed securities and they will electronically provide liquidity and facilitate the auctions in their assigned securities. The NYSE trading floor will remain open and continue to support all NYSE Floor Broker activity, including ’D Orders,” the statement said.
After a historic closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NYSE partially reopened its doors in late May. In the partial reopening, only about 80 floor brokers were welcomed back, about 25% of the number before the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov't agrees to buy additional 100 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June.
HHS announces deal to buy more Pfizer vaccineDec. 23, 202000:38
The announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services said that Pfizer will manufacture and deliver up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to government-designated locations. This comes on top of the 100 million doses already purchased by the U.S. government.
Under the agreement, Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by the end of June and 30 million by the end of July. This expands the total number of Pfizer vaccine doses purchased by the federal government to 200 million, HHS said.
U.S. tallies 3,000-plus reported deaths, 200,000-plus Covid cases
The U.S. counted 3,350 Covid-19 deaths and 204,516 new cases Tuesday as the virus continues its spread.
The nation's toll is at more than 323,000 deaths and 18.3 million infections, according to NBC News' tally.
The U.S. has averaged 218,796 cases per day and 2,755 reported deaths per day the past week. Four weeks ago the country averaged 163,057 cases and 1,535 deaths per day.
These states set single-day records:
- Mississippi, 79 dead
- West Virginia, 42 dead
- Wisconsin, 128 dead