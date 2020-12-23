SEE NEW POSTS

Trump threw a wrench into Covid relief. What could happen next? President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw a wrench into the massive year-end spending and coronavirus relief bill, leaving the country on edge as the threat of a government shutdown and expiring Covid-19 protections loom over the holiday season. Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account that the bill passed on Monday contained too many provisions unrelated to the pandemic and complained that the direct payments to Americans were too low. But if Trump doesn't sign the bill, it will likely delay Americans getting any checks, shut the government down and allow some other coronavirus relief programs to expire. No one is quite sure how things will play out. Click here to read the full story.







U.S. hits milestone: 1M people have gotten first dose of Covid vaccine More than 1 million people in the United States have received an initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone achieved 10 days after vaccines were first administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The first approved vaccines in the nation were developed separately by companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and went to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. On Sunday, a CDC advisory committee recommended that people ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers be next in line to receive the vaccines. The growing number of vaccinations comes as the Trump administration said it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June. This comes on top of the 100 million doses already purchased by the U.S. government. "There is currently a limited supply of Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., but supply will increase in the weeks and months to come," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement. "The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as large enough quantities are available."







'Covid conga line': Republicans in NYC criticized for maskless holiday dance party A group of Republicans in New York City came under fire after a viral video showed maskless partygoers dancing in a conga line at a holiday party in Queens. In the video that was widely circulated on social media, nearly a dozen partygoers — none of whom were wearing a mask — are shown dancing and singing to the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing," while one man appeared to be holding a flag in support of President Donald Trump. More than 40 people can be seen dancing on the floor or sitting at a nearby table in the dining room. Click here to read the full story.







North Carolina couple die from Covid-19 on same day Doris Knox Pope and Sherwood Lee Pope. Rose and Graham Funeral Home Just a week and a half before Christmas, a North Carolina couple married for 61 years died from Covid-19. Sherwood Lee Pope, 82, a retired maintenance worker, and Doris Knox Pope, 78, a retired furniture upholsterer, of Coats, North Carolina, died on Dec. 14 after being hospitalized for over a week at University of North Carolina Rex Hospital. The couple died side-by-side holding hands, according to an obituary. Shelton Pope, one of the couple's three sons, told NBC News affiliate WRAL that his parents started feeling sick the weekend after Thanksgiving. Sherwood and Doris both had underlying health conditions, the family told WRAL, which made them high-risk cases after contracting the virus. The couple were originally in separate hospital rooms, but when both took a turn for the worse, hospital staff moved them into the same room, the family said. "They agreed to put them in the same room to be beside each other so they could hold hands and just be with each other," Shelton Pope told WRAL. "They were holding hands when they left this world and went to the pearly gates. He left shortly before she did." North Carolina has reported more than 492,000 cases and over 6,400 deaths from Covid-19, according to an NBC News tally.







First vaccines rolled out to NYC's EMS workers New York City's emergency medical services workers began lining up for Covid-19 vaccinations Wednesday, a significant undertaking for a department that had seen thousands of members become infected with the coronavirus since March. Vaccines produced by the biotechnology company Moderna were being distributed to the training headquarters of the EMS and the FDNY Fire Training Academy, both in Queens, and FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn. "Today has been a long-awaited moment for the EMTs, paramedics and fire inspectors who have bravely responded to well over 1 million emergency medical calls this year, all throughout New York City," Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507 in Queens, said in a statement. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics will be vaccinated over the next several days, officials said, and the FDNY anticipates vaccinating 450 people per day at each location. Firefighters will be vaccinated beginning next week. The FDNY is the largest municipal firefighting department in the U.S., with 4,400 EMS and 11,000 firefighters. The roll out comes as the FDNY announced the death of Evelyn Ford, a 27-year EMS veteran, from Covid-19 and the 12th member of the agency to die after contracting the virus. FDNY is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician Evelyn Ford, 58, who died from COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/NAOyoIEhkG pic.twitter.com/groidpcrqt — FDNY (@FDNY) December 23, 2020







L.A. area hospital sets up 'surge tents' as it copes with dramatic patient influx Confronted with a dramatic influx of Covid-19 patients, a major hospital in Southern California has set up "surge tents" for patients who visit the emergency room but do not have life-threatening conditions. Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, a city in Los Angeles County, is said to be "bursting at the seams," according to a local report. The city of Pasadena shared photos of the tents on Twitter: In response to the rapid rise in hospitalized #COVID19 patients, Huntington Hospital has activated surge tents for care. Tents are used for patients who visit the emergency room but do not have life-threatening conditions. pic.twitter.com/36wuY1kACd — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) December 23, 2020







Actor Kirk Cameron hosts another caroling event to protest California stay-at-home order Actor Kirk Cameron held another Christmas caroling event outside of a Thousand Oaks, California, mall to protest the governor's stay-at-home order. The Tuesday night event at The Oaks mall attracted between 75 and 100 mostly maskless people, according to KABC-TV. People of all ages attended, including children and senior citizens. The "Growing Pains" actor, 50, shared videos of the caroling on his Instagram Story showing a large crowd standing close together and singing "The First Noel." The mall said it had asked that the event not be held there and slammed it as "irresponsible." "In regards to the peaceful protest planned for The Oaks this evening, we do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — event. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff's office," the mall said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday. Cameron confirmed to NBC News that he attended the caroling event and stated that all attendees were encouraged to wear masks. He had no further comment. Click here to read more.






