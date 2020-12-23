An inside look at University of Arkansas basketball's Covid protocols

SEE NEW POSTS

Colorado begins vaccinating workers in prison system DENVER — Colorado's prison system has begun vaccinating its workers as the coronavirus continues to spread in its facilities. Corrections department spokesperson Annie Skinner said Wednesday that frontline health care workers are the focus of the vaccination effort in state prisons. But she adds that other prison workers have also received shots to avoid wasting any doses whenever there is some left over. Skinner says other prison workers to be vaccinated so far include those who guard prisoners who are hospitalized and those who transport inmates. She did not immediately have a tally of how many prison workers have received the shots so far.







Covid-19 patient kills fellow Covid-19 patient in California hospital, officials say A man being treated for Covid-19 allegedly killed a fellow Covid-19 patient at a hospital in California last week, officials said. Jesse Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged with murder, a hate crime enhancement and elder abuse after he allegedly struck his 82-year-old hospital roommate with an oxygen tank on Dec. 17. Martinez allegedly became upset when the victim began to pray, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. The two men were patients at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles. Click here to read the full story.







More than 5 million screened at airports since Friday In a sign that people are traveling for the Christmas holiday despite warnings around the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 5 million air travelers were screened at airports between Friday and Tuesday. Transportation Security Administration numbers show that more than 1 million people were screened at airports on Friday for the first time since Nov. 29, which followed Thanksgiving. The numbers of people screened each day are far below last year's figures; the decrease generally has been more than by half each day. Health and other officials in some parts of the country where the virus has been surging have pleaded with people to stay home and not gather. JUST IN: @TSA screened 992,167 individuals at security checkpoints yesterday, Tuesday, Dec. 22. One year ago, 1,981,433 people were screened. And one week ago, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 552,024 people were screened. Please mask-up if you choose to fly. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2020 The AAA said earlier this month that it expected at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year's holiday season but still estimated that as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.







'Slower than expected': Covid vaccines are not being given as quickly as projected With only nine days to go, it's unlikely the U.S. will meet the original goal of having 20 million people vaccinated by the end of the year, members of Operation Warp Speed said Wednesday. "That objective is unlikely to be met," Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said during a media briefing Wednesday. "The process of immunizations — shots in arms — is happening slower than we thought it would be." What Slaoui's team can commit to is the number of doses to be distributed. "We're getting the vaccines out as fast as they are available," Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said during the briefing. As of Wednesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the past two weeks. Click here to read the full story.







Zoom lifting 40-minute call limit on Christmas, New Year holidays Zoom announced it will be lifting its 40-minute call limit, allowing for unlimited call lengths on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn't look the same," the video conferencing service said in a statement. "Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won't get cut short." The announcement comes as the U.S. is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and experts believe upcoming holiday gatherings will lead to a further surge in cases. The CDC has advised Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and to celebrate the holidays only with members of their immediate households. We will be lifting the 40-minute limit for holiday celebrations. ✨ Check out all the details: https://t.co/V0eTl8aIGB #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/0MlZt7BRdW — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 17, 2020







Houston-Oklahoma City game postponed after James Harden breaks NBA Covid rules Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020







Trump threw a wrench into Covid relief. What could happen next? President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw a wrench into the massive year-end spending and coronavirus relief bill, leaving the country on edge as the threat of a government shutdown and expiring Covid-19 protections loom over the holiday season. Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account that the bill passed on Monday contained too many provisions unrelated to the pandemic and complained that the direct payments to Americans were too low. But if Trump doesn't sign the bill, it will likely delay Americans getting any checks, shut the government down and allow some other coronavirus relief programs to expire. No one is quite sure how things will play out. Click here to read the full story.






