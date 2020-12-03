Prince Harry suggests Covid may be nature's rebuke

The United States has set three grim records, recording the highest number of daily deaths, new infections and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

According to an NBC News tally, the U.S. reported 2,777 coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 205,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more people than ever are hospitalized. The Covid Tracking Project reported that 100,000 people were hospitalized across the country.