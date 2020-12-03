Live Coverage

Covid live updates: Latest news on Covid vaccine distribution and CDC guidelines

Live updates on Covid vaccine approvals and the latest news about CDC quarantine and travel guidelines as states tighten restrictions ahead of holiday travel season.
Image: Cars are lined up at Dodger Stadium for COVID-19 testing as dusk falls over downtown on Dec. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Cars line up at Dodger Stadium for Covid-19 testing as dusk falls over Los Angeles on Wednesday.Mario Tama / Getty Images

The United States has set three grim records, recording the highest number of daily deaths, new infections and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

According to an NBC News tally, the U.S. reported 2,777 coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 205,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more people than ever are hospitalized. The Covid Tracking Project reported that 100,000 people were hospitalized across the country.

9m ago / 11:09 AM UTC

Prince Harry suggests Covid may be nature's rebuke

Dec. 3, 202000:32
