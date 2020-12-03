Bill Gates says 'almost all the vaccines are going to succeed’

On Wednesday, California counted 28,251 Covid-19 cases, the most any state has counted in a day. This comes amid the 200,000 cases and 2,700 reported deaths recorded countrywide.

The U.S. has averaged 165,671 cases and 1,603 dead per day the last week, up from an average of 128,058 cases and 1,106 reported deaths per day four weeks ago.

These states and territories joined California in setting new single-day records:

World leaders slated to speak at special U.N. session UNITED NATIONS — Nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen ministers are slated to speak at the U.N. General Assembly's special session starting Thursday on the response to Covid-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic which has claimed 1.5 million lives, shattered economies in countries rich and poor. Assembly President Volkan Bozkir says when he took the reins of the assembly in September it would have been better to hold the high-level meeting in June. Nonetheless, he said Wednesday that the session "provides a historic moment for us to come together to beat Covid-19."







Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine on camera Obama says he'll publicly take coronavirus vaccine to promote its use Dec. 3, 2020 01:23 Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton volunteered to help build public trust in a coronavirus vaccine by taking a shot on camera. Aide Freddy Ford said Bush would "do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated." Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, echoed Bush's statement, saying the 42nd president would also take the shot in a "public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same." Obama told SiriusXM Radio that he would also follow suit. "I will be taking it, and I may end up taking it on TV or having a film just so people know that I trust this science," Obama said. "What I don't trust is getting Covid."







Russia sets new daily record in cases MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record on Thursday, as the country's authorities reported 28,145 new confirmed cases — the highest daily spike in the pandemic and an increase of 2,800 cases from those registered the previous day. Russia's total number of Covid-19 cases — nearly 2.4 million — remains the world's fourth-highest. The government coronavirus task force has reported 41,607 deaths in the pandemic. The country has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of confirmed infections and deaths regularly hitting new highs and significantly exceeding those reported in the spring. The country's authorities have resisted imposing a second nationwide lockdown or a widespread closure of businesses. Virus-related restrictions vary from region to region but are largely mild.







Africa needs Covid vaccine for 60% in 2-3 years, official says NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa's top public health official says 60% of the continent's population needs to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next two to three years. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters on Thursday that if it takes four to five years, "the virus will be endemic in our communities." African health officials are taking heart in vaccine progress, but concerns are growing that the continent of 1.3 billion people will be near the end of the line in obtaining doses. Nkengasong isn't sure whether vaccines will be available in Africa before the second quarter of next year.







When will Americans actually get the Covid vaccine? Officials offer different timelines. Health officials and public health experts have offered conflicting answers in recent days about when the first Americans will finally get Covid-19 vaccine shots. An advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration will meet on Deccember 10 to consider whether to grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer for its vaccine candidate. After the vote, the decision moves to the FDA itself. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group recommended Tuesday that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be first in line for the vaccines. The CDC is expected to accept the recommendation. FDA scientists are reviewing data on two vaccine candidates, made by Pfizer and Moderna. There are expected to be enough doses to immunize 20 million people by the end of the month, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday at a briefing for Operation Warp Speed, the government's effort to fast-track a vaccine. But even if the FDA's group of independent vaccine experts votes to advise authorizing the Pfizer vaccine, it's still unclear how soon after the Dec. 10 meeting the agency will make the final decision whether to authorize it for emergency use, a necessary step before any shots are administered. Click here to read the full story.






