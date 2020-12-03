SEE NEW POSTS

Airbnb restricts New Year's Eve reservations to prevent partying and Covid spread Airbnb announced new restrictions on one-night reservations to prevent New Year's Eve partying, an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Guests without a positive review history will be subjected to a two-night minimum stay for New Year's Eve, the company said Thursday. All customers will be required to attest that they will not throw an unauthorized party, and risk legal action from the company if they break the rules. "We believe this plan will help prevent large gatherings while supporting the type of safe, responsible travel that benefits guests, hosts and the neighborhoods they call home," Airbnb said.







Kentucky religious school defies Covid mandate, court ruling by continuing in-person class A Kentucky religious school has defied state order to close in-person learning amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, despite a recent court ruling affirming the mandate. Classes at the Maryville Independent Christian Academy of Hope reportedly remained in session on Tuesday even after the U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed an order to close schools from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Maryville Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Jack Roberts, who is also the school's administrator, told NBC affiliate WHAS that the governor's mandates "aren't really law." Roberts told WHAS Tuesday that he intends to continue in-person education, even if the case is eventually lost at the Supreme Court. "We'll have to give account to the supreme God of heaven as to how we do things," Roberts said. "That's the conviction we have as to why we are still here and why we're still open." Click here to read the full story.







WWII veteran released from Alabama hospital after recovering from Covid Major Lee Wooten, a 104-year-old World War II veteran, was released from an Alabama hospital after recovering from Covid-19. Courtesy Holly Wooten McDonald A World War II veteran was discharged from an Alabama hospital days before his 104th birthday after spending nearly a week in the hospital battling Covid-19. Major Lee Wooten, who was stationed in Paris rebuilding railroads that were bombed by U.S. troops during the war, was first diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 23, his granddaughter Holly McDonald told NBC News. After his symptoms worsened, Wooten was rushed to the emergency room and hospitalized on November 25. McDonald said she was worried for her grandfather as her sister had been on a ventilator after contracting the virus in August. But after a six-day stay at Madison Hospital in Madison, Alabama, Wooten recovered and was released on Tuesday. In a video posted on Madison Hospital's Facebook page, masked healthcare workers line the atrium of the hospital with congratulatory signs and balloons singing "Happy Birthday" as Wooten is wheeled out of the hospital. "We feel very blessed and overwhelmed with relief," McDonald told NBC News about his discharge from the hospital. "He just really loves to live life and be out there. That's the secret to his longevity."







Which people get the Covid-19 vaccine first? States will determine your place in line These days, across America, the phone rings frequently with the same question at health departments, pharmacies, doctors' offices and advocacy groups: a line is forming for a Covid-19 vaccine, and people want to know where they stand. The answers are often vague, whether posed to local officials or labor unions, associations for heart disease or diabetes, CVS corporate headquarters or leading professors of public health: "Stand by." "We have not heard from the federal government." "We just don't know yet." New federal recommendation only covers Phase 1a, and the question of who counts in each of those first phase categories has yet to be determined. The rest of the population still does not know where they will fall within the amorphous later phases — or even how they will find out. Though professional groups have suggested frameworks for the CDC, there is still no complete federal plan. Click here to read the full story.







At 102 years old, New York woman beats the coronavirus — twice Angelina Friedman, a 102-year-old New York woman who lived through the 1918 flu pandemic and survived cancer, has now beat the coronavirus — twice, her daughter says. The first time Friedman was diagnosed with Covid-19 was in March after she was transferred from a nursing home in Lake Mohegan, where she's a resident, to the hospital for a minor leg procedure. Her daughter, Joanne Merola, said that the diagnosis came as a surprise because her mother wasn't sick. "She was never really symptomatic the first time around. The worst symptom she had was a fever that lasted maybe 10 days," Merola said in a phone interview Thursday. But in October, shortly before Friedman's 102nd birthday, she was diagnosed with the virus again. Click here to read the full story.







U.N. chief pans countries who ignored Covid facts, WHO guidance UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday decried countries — without naming names — who rejected the facts about the coronavirus pandemic and ignored guidance from the World Health Organization. Guterres addressed a special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and spread globally, so far infecting more than 100 million people and killing nearly 1.5 million. "From the start, the World Health Organization provided factual information and scientific guidance that should have been the basis for a coordinated global response," Guterres said. "Unfortunately, many of these recommendations were not followed. And in some situations, there was a rejection of facts and an ignoring of the guidance. And when countries go in their own direction, the virus goes in every direction," he said. President Donald Trump cut funding to the WHO earlier this year and announced plans to quit the Geneva-based body over accusations it was a puppet of China, which the WHO denied. The U.S. withdrawal would have taken effect in July next year, but U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he will rescind the move.







Walmart gives another round of employee bonuses, bringing 2020 total over $2.8B Walmart will give another round of cash bonuses to full- and part-time hourly employees, the company said Thursday. Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, will distribute up to $700 million in bonuses for this round alone, bringing the 2020 total up to over $2.8 billion. This payout will be the fourth since the pandemic began, following bonus distribution in April, June and August. In addition to cash bonuses, Walmart provided early bonus payouts to employees this spring. Other essential retailers and grocers, such as Kroger and Target, have given their frontline workers hazard pay or temporary wage increases to supplement their income during the pandemic. Several large companies, including Walmart, have recently come under fire for not resuming those payments as coronavirus cases and holiday demand surge. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union recently signed a letter to the nation's top grocery retailers demanding reinstated hazard pay and paid sick leave, among other safety measures.






