NFL further limits player access to facilities amid recent outbreaks The NFL is further limiting player access to team facilities as it attempts to enhance safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, teams must close their facilities for two days after games, with some exceptions. Beginning Monday, that all teams playing on a Sunday must close those facilities the next two days — except for clubs playing on the subsequent Thursday. Only players needing medical attention for injuries or in rehab programs may enter the team complex. Coaches can access the facility but must work in their own offices and can't conduct meetings except virtually. Share this -







Speaker Pelosi says there is 'momentum' to reach Covid relief deal WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday that there is "momentum" on Capitol Hill to reach a deal on coronavirus relief, further optimism that legislation could be approved before the end of the year. "There is momentum," Pelosi told reporters. "I am pleased that the tone of our conversation is one that is indicative of the decision to get the job done." The deal would provide for augmented unemployment payments through March but would not send another round of checks to the nation. Pelosi said she spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday about attaching the Covid-19 relief to the government funding bill, which needs to be passed by Dec. 11 to avoid a shutdown. That means lawmakers negotiating another round of aid are working on a tight deadline after months of deadlocked negotiations. Read more on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Health official in Kansas target of anger, harassment over proposed Covid measures Rural Kansas doctor facing community pushback for Covid safety protocols Dec. 4, 2020 04:07 FREDONIA, Kan. — In this rural town of 2,500 people, residents are used to pitching in and coming together in a crisis. This pandemic is different. Throughout the state, politics and anger are infecting the public health discourse as health officials find that they're fighting not only Covid-19 but also threats and harassment from "anti-maskers" and others who refuse to follow safety guidelines. Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney, the Wilson County health officer, a school board member and the wife of Fredonia Mayor Bob McKenney, was eager to lead her community's Covid-19 response. But nine months after the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Kansas, she finishes many workdays in tears. McKenney said community members have driven by her home and videotaped her, posted insulting messages about her on Facebook and pushed for her to lose her job. "I think there's a lot of fear. And there's so much unknown," she said. "People want to blame something, and they can't blame a virus that is too small to be seen. So they blame people like me." Click here to read full story Share this -







South Korea study highlights risks of indoor dining A study conducted by scientists in South Korea traced the origins of one local outbreak and showed how the coronavirus spread in a restaurant between the individuals without close contact and at a greater distance than the 6 feet that is recommended for social distancing. Researchers examined the chain of transmission from a June 17 outbreak in a restaurant in the city of Jeonju, in western South Korea. Three Covid-19 infections resulted from the incident. In their study, the scientists demonstrated that the virus was likely spread through long-distance droplet transmission, which occurs when virus-filled particles are ejected from the mouth or nose as a person speaks, coughs or sneezes. In the recent study, published online Nov. 23 in the Journal of Korean Medical Science, the scientists showed how airflow in the restaurant from “ceiling-type air conditioners” enabled droplet transmission at distances of more than 21 feet. In one case, the infected person overlapped with a diner for only five minutes who later tested positive, according to the study. The results show the potential risk of dining inside restaurants and attending other indoor gatherings, and also demonstrate the limitations of social distancing guidelines from the CDC and WHO. “We share these investigation results as a reference to update guidelines involving prevention, tracing, and quarantine for control of this pandemic infectious disease,” the scientists wrote in the study. A study from Korea showing why indoor dining is unsafe and why airborne transmission matters. Case B infected case A from 6.5m (~21 feet!) away in *just five minutes*, and case C from 4.8m (15 feet!). Footage shows no interaction—and only those in line of air flow got infected. pic.twitter.com/Yw3Gb8INWP — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) December 3, 2020 Share this -







Kansas Covid obituary excoriates mask deniers A Kansas son's obituary paying tribute to his father who died of Covid-19 is going viral for excoriating mask refusers. In the death notice, Courtney Farr, the son of the late Dr. Marvin J. Farr, who died December 1 at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, Kansas, wrote that his father was "preceded in death by more than 260,000 Americans infected with Covid-19." Describing his late father as a man born into the Great Depression and having survived World War II amidst great sacrifice, Courtney Farr said Marvin "died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another." "He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with Covid-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family." Read the full story here. Share this -







U.S. economy gains just 245,000 jobs in final report of 2020 as recovery stalls with Covid surging The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, as the unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had predicted the economy would gain around 440,000 jobs. Amid a fresh surge in coronavirus cases and a new round of shutdowns, Friday's figure represents the fifth straight month of slowing job gains. The sharp decline represents the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery. BLS unemployment data is collected on or around the 12th of the month, but more recent metrics underscore how vulnerable the economy is to a “super-surge” of coronavirus infections around the holidays that could send people back into their homes and shutter businesses. Although the promise of a vaccine has raised the hopes of investors, public health officials warn that a large-scale rollout sufficient to protect much of the population could still be months away. “It's hard to see exactly when the recovery can really start,” said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter.com. “The start of vaccination is not enough. We need people to feel totally safe gathering in large numbers." Share this -







Second day of 200,000-plus Covid cases in the U.S. The U.S. counted more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row with a record 219,394 cases Thursday. The current death count is 276,874, which includes Thursday's 2,802 deaths, the most since 2,892 were reported dead May 6, according to NBC News' tally. The U.S. is averaging 179,171 cases and 1,826 deaths per day the past week. Four weeks ago, the U.S. averaged 133,824 cases and 1,073 deaths per day. These states set single-day records Thursday: Alaska, 763 cases

Arkansas, 2,789 cases

Delaware, 758 cases

Indiana, 8,460 cases

Iowa, 73 dead

Kentucky, 71 dead

Massachusetts, 6,675 cases

Nevada, 48 dead

New Mexico, 44 dead

North Carolina, 73 dead

Tennessee, 93 dead

Wyoming, 27 dead Share this -





