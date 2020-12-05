Covid live updates and vaccine news: Latest CDC guidelines and state restrictions

Coronavirus testing facilities across the U.S. face being overwhelmed by demand, as states continue to introduce new social restrictions to combat rising infections. Some 32 states, plus Washington D.C., have seen a rise in cases in the last two weeks.
A CDC panel this week agreed how Covid-19 vaccines should be distributed — but meanwhile cases continue to rise amid economic uncertainty and personal tragedy.
Moscow rolls out mass Covid-19 vaccinations
Moscow began distributing its coronavirus vaccine, the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot, in 70 clinics on Saturday, the city's coronavirus taskforce said, beginning Russia's first mass vaccination program.
The taskforce said the Russian-made vaccine would be available first to doctors and medical staff then teachers and social workers, as they ran the highest risk of exposure to the virus.
The age for those receiving shots is capped at 60, while those with certain underlying health conditions, pregnant women and people who have had a respiratory illness in the past two weeks are also barred from vaccination.
Moscow has been the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus outbreak and registered 7,993 new cases overnight, up from 6,868 a day before.
'She was special and she cared': Loss of beloved art and music teacher leaves void
Melinda Roellig, an art and music teacher in Clarksville, Indiana, had already prepared this year's batch of Christmas presents for her family before she died last month of Covid-19.
The gifts she gave as an annual tradition, a mix of store-bought and handmade, were purchased and created with thought and precision, including her paintings, which were based on a shared memory with the recipient. Family members in Indiana and South Carolina looked forward to unwrapping them every year.
"She put her heart into it, and it just makes you smile because you know how much she cares about you and loves you," said Alexandra Roellig, Melinda's half sister. "I think it's gonna be hard to open them [this year]. I don't know if I want to open them or not, because it's bittersweet."
Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel, data shows
Americans couldn't resist gathering for Thanksgiving, data from roadways and airports showed, as many ignored public health pleas to forgo holiday travel and contain the coronavirus' spread.
The nation's unwillingness to limit travel offered a warning ahead of Christmas and New Year, as virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs this week.
Vehicle travel peaked on Thanksgiving Day at only about 5 percent less than the same pandemic-free period in 2019, according to StreetLight Data. Although air travel was much lower than last year, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on four separate days during the Thanksgiving period.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had urged people to stay home for the holidays, but officials acknowledged that many would not heed that advice and advised them to get tested before and after trips.
Christmas tree delivery services see a boost
Covid now leading cause of death in U.S., researchers say
Covid-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States, researchers at the University of Washington said Friday.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said in a briefing that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last week, 11,820, "makes COVID-19 the No. 1 cause of death in the United States of America this week."
The virus topped the nation's perennial No. 1 killer, ischemic heart disease, which was said to be responsible for 10,724 deaths in the last week, according to the Washington team.
For the year, Covid-19 was projected to end up in second place, behind ischemic heart disease, researchers said. Tracheal, bronchus and lung cancer was in third place.
The institute said it estimates 15 percent of Americans have been infected. The United States recorded 2,802 virus-related deaths Thursday and 279,224 since the pandemic began, according to an NBC News tally.
"Our model projects 539,000 cumulative deaths on April 1, 2021," the briefing states. "Daily deaths will peak at 3,000 in mid-January."