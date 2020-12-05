Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel, data shows

Americans couldn't resist gathering for Thanksgiving, data from roadways and airports showed, as many ignored public health pleas to forgo holiday travel and contain the coronavirus' spread.

The nation's unwillingness to limit travel offered a warning ahead of Christmas and New Year, as virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs this week.

Vehicle travel peaked on Thanksgiving Day at only about 5 percent less than the same pandemic-free period in 2019, according to StreetLight Data. Although air travel was much lower than last year, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on four separate days during the Thanksgiving period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had urged people to stay home for the holidays, but officials acknowledged that many would not heed that advice and advised them to get tested before and after trips.