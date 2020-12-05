Moscow rolls out mass Covid-19 vaccinations

Moscow began distributing its coronavirus vaccine, the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot, in 70 clinics on Saturday, the city's coronavirus taskforce said, beginning Russia's first mass vaccination program.

The taskforce said the Russian-made vaccine would be available first to doctors and medical staff then teachers and social workers, as they ran the highest risk of exposure to the virus.

The age for those receiving shots is capped at 60, while those with certain underlying health conditions, pregnant women and people who have had a respiratory illness in the past two weeks are also barred from vaccination.

Moscow has been the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus outbreak and registered 7,993 new cases overnight, up from 6,868 a day before.